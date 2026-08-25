Sid Wilson Shares First Social Media Posts Since Split With Slipknot

Sid Wilson has shared his first posts on social media since his split with Slipknot earlier this month.

The musician posted two videos on Instagram last night (Aug. 24) creating mixes on his turntable. The captions didn't feature any context, just emojis, which suggests that he was just experimenting for fun.

In one of the videos, Slipknot's band name and S logo are visible on the side of one of his speakers.

See the clips below.

What Happened Between Slipknot and Sid Wilson?

Two weeks after the rumors first spread online, Slipknot officially confirmed they'd split with Wilson on Aug. 14 in a social media statement that read, "Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

READ MORE: How Slipknot Revealed They'd Split With 5 Different Members

Wilson hasn't commented on the split yet publicly, but did edit his Instagram bio to say, "@slipknot 1997 - 2026."

At this time, we don't know what led to the split between them. People confirmed in another report in early August that Wilson and Kelly Osbourne had ended their engagement as well.

What Other Musical Projects Has Sid Wilson Been Involved In?

Outside of Slipknot, Wilson has been pretty active musically over the years. He's dropped a several releases since 1996 as DJ Starscream, a handful as SID and has appeared on a plethora of albums and tracks by other artists as well.

In October of 2025, he launched his own record label Vomit Face Records, which the musician described as being "about tearing down the walls. This is for the artists who don’t fit in and never wanted to. It’s rebels in motion that unapologetically stand out. It’s to celebrate imperfection, people making real art out of the mess, in a world that rewards fake. It’s where the sound, hard work and spirit collide and no one can tell you how to look or feel."

There are currently eight other artists listed on the roster in addition to SID.

See the evolution of Slipknot's masks through the years in the gallery below.