Sid Wilson Photographed in Studio With Rapper Following Slipknot Split

Sid Wilson was photographed in a recording studio with 37-year-old rapper Rome Fortune following his split with Slipknot earlier this month.

The artists shared a collaborative post on Instagram last night (Aug. 27) that featured a photo of Wilson sitting in front of a switch board with the caption "v0mit face." Vomit Face is the name of the record label Wilson started in late 2025 and Fortune is listed as one of the artists on the roster.

It's unclear whether the musicians are collaborating on a song together or if Wilson is producing Fortune's music. The rapper's most recent studio album, Freek, came out in 2020.

See the post below.

What Has Sid Wilson Been Up to Since Split With Slipknot?

Two weeks after TMZ first reported that Wilson had been ousted from Slipknot, the band confirmed they'd parted in a social media statement they shared on Aug. 14 before deleting from their page. The post read, "Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Wilson hasn't publicly addressed the split yet, but has edited his Instagram bio to say that he was in Slipknot from 1997 until 2026.

READ MORE: How Slipknot Split With 5 Different Members

The musician shared his first social media posts since the parting earlier this week, both of which were clips of him experimenting with a turntable. With this new photo of him in the studio with Fortune, it seems that Wilson is planning to shift his focus toward Vomit Face and the artists he's signed to it.

“Vomit Face Records is about tearing down the walls. This is for the artists who don’t fit in and never wanted to. It’s rebels in motion that unapologetically stand out. It’s to celebrate imperfection, people making real art out of the mess, in a world that rewards fake," Wilson said in a quote featured on the label's website.

"It’s where the sound, hard work and spirit collide and no one can tell you how to look or feel. Real art isn’t pretty, it should stir something slightly uncomfortable and break down those walls to create something new inside of you. It’s a place for the misfits to have a voice, and a place to make their own.”

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