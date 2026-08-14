Slipknot Officially Confirm Split With Sid Wilson in Deleted Social Media Post

Slipknot officially confirmed their split with Sid Wilson in a new statement on social media today (Aug. 14) but have since deleted the post.

TMZ first reported on the alleged split on July 31 but the band hadn't formally acknowledged the rumors until today.

"Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," the deleted statement read.

The post didn't provide any further context regarding the reason for the split. See a screenshot of the post below from before it was taken down.

Instagram - @Slipknot slipknot sid wilson statement

The initial July 31 TMZ report stated that a source close to the band revealed that Wilson had been permanently kicked out of the group that afternoon. There were no further details at the time. On Monday (Aug. 3), the outlet shared another report that alleged Wilson behaved badly to his Slipknot bandmates and that the firing had been a long time coming.

Shortly after the rumors spread, Slipknot's Jim Root shared a message in an Instagram Story that read, "Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information."

Around the same time, Kelly Osbourne, whom Wilson was engaged to, posted and deleted several Instagram stories that appeared to be directed at the musician.

On Aug. 12, Wilson introduced himself as "No. 0, from the world famous Slipknot" at the inaugural World Scratch Invitational in Atlantic City, N.J., where he served as a co-host for the event.

READ MORE: The 13 Most Shocking Lineup Departures in Rock + Metal

Wilson joined Slipknot in 1998 as the group's turntablist and became known as No. 0. He appeared on all seven of Slipknot's studio albums from 1999's Slipknot through 2022's The End, So Far and was even one of the four members that partook in their late-2000s side project Look Outside Your Window, which was just released this year.

See every musician who's been an official member of Slipknot and when in the gallery below.