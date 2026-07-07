It's taken three therapists working simultaneously to help Corey Taylor appreciate the things he has in life.

The Slipknot frontman has revealed that he sought help after realizing how his actions were affecting others in his life.

"I woke up one day and realized that I wasn't happy. I had hurt everyone that I loved. I'd hurt people I worked with," Taylor said while appearing on a recent episode of Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals podcast.

How Long Corey Taylor Struggled With His Mental Health

It was about three years ago when Taylor started to take a closer look at his relationships and how he was approaching certain situations, including his music career.

"I had taken so many things for granted and I stopped appreciating not just what I built, but the people who I had in my life," the 52-year-old Taylor said as he paused deliberately between many of his words. "And what I realized was that it had been coming on for years. It'd just been getting worse and worse until I realized that this person who I was, I hated."

READ MORE: Corey Taylor Reveals the 'Higher Power' He Prays to Before Shows

Today, he chalks much of his feelings up to insecurity and feeling like everything he had accomplished wasn't enough.

What Corey Taylor Did to Address His Mental Health

In the three years since that moment, Taylor has sought professional help through the coordination of three different mental health therapists working together.

He described his treatment as the "arduous process of building me back up."

"It hasn't been perfect. It's meant looking at a lot of the mistakes that I've made and doing my best to make amends for it."

Taylor did not go into detail regarding what he labeled as "mistakes." He did, however, include his family when talking about those he had to make amends to.

Taylor credited his wife, Alicia, for helping him get to where he is today.

"If it wasn't for her, honestly, I wouldn't be here."

WATCH: Corey Taylor on Mythical Kitchen's 'Last Meal'

How Alicia Helped Corey Taylor Appreciate His Loved Ones

The couple married in October 2019, nearly six months after Corey proposed. They had taken their relationship public the previous year.

"She's probably the first person in my life who's loved me for me, didn't ever want anything from me," Taylor said during the episode.

He specifically called out Alicia's self-confidence as something he has been able to use when addressing his own mental health.

"She's my inspiration in a lot of ways because she knows who she is and she knows without life, without family, what is success?"

Here is a look back at the sometimes turbulent history of Slipknot.