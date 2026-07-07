Corey Taylor explained why Slipknot started using kegs in their music during a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals series.

While chowing down on an Iowan-inspired meal of chicken-fried steak, gravy and other breakfast foods, Taylor reflected on the early days of Slipknot and how unglamorous they were. After the vocalist mentioned how they likely traumatized their former tour bus driver Terry, host Josh Scherer asked if all of the components of Slipknot were necessary, particularly the kegs and bats.

"Listen, before we were using bats on kegs, the guys were playing drum parts with Joey [Jordison]. It just slowly got to a place where we were accenting different spots with the keg and the baseball bat," Taylor reasoned.

"But there are still parts where it's augmented by the percussion. I know it's like this big, funny thing on the internet."

The rocker then referred to a comedic video that went viral where a guy acted as two different musicians coming up with the concept of Slipknot's lineup and giving a purpose for all nine members. He thought the video creator was going to insult the band until it ended with the quote, "It will look fucking awesome."

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"I can't get angry about anything, it's just so funny," Taylor continued. "I get it — on paper, we don't make any sense and yet it's beautiful."

Jim Root even commented on the video Taylor cited, writing, "We kinda fucked up... we forgot the triangle player."

See Taylor's full Last Meals episode below and the funny Slipknot members video underneath.

Corey Taylor Explains Why Slipknot Started Using Kegs in Their Music

See the evolution of Slipknot's masks throughout their career in the gallery below.