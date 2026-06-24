The members of Slipknot often speak with reverence when it comes to late drummer Joey Jordison and former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn has added his recollections about the legendary "#1" behind the kit in a recent interview.

What Ex-Slipknot Percussionist Chris Fehn Shared About Joey Jordison

Fehn was a guest on Talkin' Rock podcast with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF and within the chat Fehn was asked about what it was like working amidst the chaos of Slipknot's large crew and specifically with Joey Jordison.

"It's intimidating. It's very intimidating to be a percussionist with Joey Jordison. I'm in the studio watching this guy and like, 'What am I gonna do?' This guy can cover everything. He's just a phenomenon," recalled Fehn.

That said, Fehn shared that it was a positive creative experience, adding, "It was cool because he realizes that percussion is a big part of it also. So he'd work up some parts or somebody would come up with some parts and we used to fit it in there with his madness. It was cool to do. I miss that dude a ton."

Further discussing Jordison's talent, he recalled, "[It was] unbelievable how hard he hit and how smooth he can be and technical and at soundcheck he'd just whip out some jazz. Is there anything you can't do? He was amazing."

A Slipknot Timeline for Joey Jordison and Chris Fehn

Joey Jordison was one of the core early members of Slipknot, having joined the band in 1995 and appeared on their 1996 pre-major label demo album Mate. While many fans perceived Jordison to be a co-founder, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan cleared up the "misunderstandings" in a 2024 interview.

Feed. Kill. Repeat. Fehn joined the group in 1998, taking over for touring member Brandon Darner in the group. He would later be heard on Slipknot's self-titled major label debut in 1999.

Jordison's split with the band came in 2013 and it was later revealed in 2016 that the drummer had been experiencing acute transverse myelitis that had impacted the use of his legs while playing. Eventually, through medical assistance and physical therapy, Jordison was able to recover, but never rejoined Slipknot.

The drummer worked in several bands post-Slipknot but he died in his sleep at the age of 46 back in 2021.

READ MORE: Slipknot's Clown Addresses Whether Slipknot Might Have Reunited With Joey Jordison

Fehn, meanwhile, split with Slipknot in 2019 after filing a lawsuit questioning the band's finances. The suit was eventually dropped in 2020.

Within the chat with WRIF, Fehn shared, "I'm just living life. I don't miss [touring] right now. I don't know if I could do it at the level I ended on. I don't know if I could perform at that level as I've got some injuries now, so it's good just to be a dad."

"I'm totally grateful and very lucky," he added, reflecting on his time in the band, but he shared that he doesn't really keep up with his old Slipknot bandmates.

Ex-Slipknot Percussionist Guests on Talkin' Rock With Meltdown

Below, see our picks for the best nu-metal album of each year since 1994.