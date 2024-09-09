Slipknot’s Clown Addresses Whether Band Might Have Reunited With Joey Jordison

Would Slipknot have eventually reunited with drummer Joey Jordison? The topic of the band's former drummer is not something they speak of often. But in reflecting on the group's history, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan spoke of Jordison and whether or not the band might have gotten back together with the drummer at some point.

Joey Jordison's Exit and Death

It was December 2013 when Slipknot announced they were parting ways with longtime drummer Joey Jordison. "It is with great pain but quiet respect that, for personal reasons, Joey Jordison and Slipknot are parting ways," said as part of the statement announcing the split.

Circumstances surrounding the divide had mostly been kept private, though Jordison contended over the years that he did not and would never have left Slipknot. In 2016, Jordison revealed that he was experiencing a neurological condition during the end of his time in Slipknot and was told in his original diagnosis that he might not be able to walk again. Jordison continued to perform and record with several different bands while Slipknot forged ahead with Jay Weinberg taking over on drums.

On July 26, 2021, it was revealed that Jordison had died in his sleep at the age of 46. Slipknot issued a statement and a tribute video to their onetime bandmate shortly after Jordison's passing. In the time since, the band members have rarely commented on Jordison's death.

What Clown Said About Joey Jordison

Clown was speaking with Knotfest.com when he addressed the late musician and what might have been in terms of a reunion.

In speaking of Jordison, he says, “I don't know, man, it's just like something that you had your whole life, that you lost, when we lost Joey.”

The percussionist added that the topic of Jordison is something the band members have kept close to the vest over the years. "If everybody thinks about it, we really never talk [about that situation]. You can't find anything of us explaining all that, because it's nobody's fucking business, and he's our brother."

"Who knows, man, there might have been a chance in life. I don't know the future. There might have been a chance we would have gotten back together. I don't know," added Clown. "I can't tell you yes or no, but there's a better chance [of] yes [than] not because of friendship and growing older and talking and being able to understand things."

But the loss that has surrounded the band has also united them. "I just want you to know we're having a really good time with our music and with each other," says the percussionist. "We're all working really hard right now, really hard. As hard as it is to break in new philosophies, to do this setlist, to make new things, to have new people. It's so much work.”

Slipknot in 2024

Slipknot are back on the road as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled album. The tour kicked off in early August. The band has been strictly performing material from 1999 and prior, putting the focus on their breakout album.

The band has dates booked through Sept. 18 in Dallas after which they'll have some time off, though three festival appearances come during a period before they start up their next batch of shows in South America in late October.