Slipknot Fans Share Thoughts on Band’s 25th Anniversary Tour Setlist

Slipknot fans are sharing their thoughts online about the band's current 25th anniversary tour setlist, which features them playing their 1999 self-titled record in its entirety.

Whereas Slipknot's average setlist in 2023 [via Setlist.fm] consisted of around 16 songs and included songs from each of their seven studio albums, they're playing 14 on this current run, and all of them are from the late '90s.

"Nothing you will hear tonight was written after 1999," Corey Taylor told the crowd at one point during their kickoff show in Noblesville, Indiana on Aug. 6.

Thus, fan-favorites from later in Slipknot's career, including "People = Shit," "Duality," "Psychosocial" and "The Devil in I," are being omitted from the performances.

Instead, they're playing every track from the album Slipknot — with the exception of "Diluted," which has never been played live before — as well as some other cuts from the era that were included on later reissues of the album. Some of them hadn't been played in decades, so they were dusted off specifically for these shows.

Three of the songs, "Tattered & Torn," "Frail Limb Nursery" and "Mudslide," are played on tape during the performance.

Now that Slipknot are two shows into the tour, fans are discussing the setlist online, with some feeling ecstatic that the band is playing rarities, and others feeling disappointed that they're not also playing their other mega hits.

We organized the discussion below based on negative and positive reactions.

Fans Disappointed in Slipknot's 25th Anniversary Tour Setlist

In a thread on the Slipknot Reddit, a few individuals noted that the band didn't tell fans outright that they were going to play the 1999 album in full — and only that album — during shows on this tour. So, people who purchased tickets wanting to see Slipknot may not have realized the shows were going to be focused on a specific era of their career.

"I do think they could add a few more songs to this extremely short set list to round it out, please both fan bases and not have people at each others throats online about it. I doubt the 'og' fans would be pissed if they added some shit," someone suggested.

"It’s still a pretty short set for a band with this much material. I LOVE S/T but I think a 4-5 song encore with the hits would be nice," another added.

See some other reactions from X (formerly Twitter) below.

Many Fans Are Thrilled About the Setlist

Of course, there's an overwhelming amount of fans who are thrilled about the setlist. Many praised the band for switching up the set so drastically from what they've been playing consistently over the last couple of years. Others admitted they grew tired of hearing the hits at every show.

"All about perspective. This is why most bands don’t do special tours a lot of the time. Slipknot is doing something really special here and people are failing to see that. If they do an Iowa tour in 2026, people will bitch then too, but the fans from the beginning will love it just like we’re loving this set!" a Maggot wrote on the aforementioned Reddit thread.

"From what I’ve seen on Twitter, it’s new and young fans that are disappointed and complaining. Slipknot hasn’t changed up their setlist in so so long. This setlist is absolutely insane and I love that they aren’t playing any extra songs!" another user commented.

Check out more positive reactions from X below.