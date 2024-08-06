What Songs Were on Slipknot’s Setlist 25 Years Ago?

Now that Slipknot are about to embark on their 25th anniversary tour, let's look back at what songs were on their setlist 25 years ago.

The trek, which features support from Orbit Culture and Knocked Loose, is set to kick off tonight (Aug. 6) in Noblesville, Indiana. It'll be their fifth show of 2024, following an intimate one-off concert and a handful of festival performances.

At their first concert of the year, which took place at a small venue in Pioneertown, Calif. and was also their debut with new drummer Eloy Casagrande, the band came out in red jumpsuits. The longtime members who've been around since the Slipknot era also donned masks that resembled the ones they wore back in the late '90s.

Dubbed "Here Comes the Pain," we don't know exactly what fans can expect from this 25th anniversary run, but we thought it would be cool to go back in time and see what was on the Knot's setlist 25 years ago so that we can compare it to what they end up playing throughout this tour.

We went to Setlist.fm and looked up their average setlist from the year 1999, which only featured seven songs. See it below.

Slipknot - Average Setlist in 1999 [via Setlist.fm]

01. (sic)

02. Eyeless

03. Wait and Bleed

04. Surfacing

05. Purity

06. Spit It Out

07. Eeyore

Slipknot played a total of 13 songs throughout the year 1999. Aside from the ones mentioned in the average setlist above, they also performed "Scissors," "Liberate," "Prosthetics," "Get This," "Only One" and "No Life" [via Setlist.fm].

While they still play a lot of the songs they played back in 1999, some haven't been dusted off in quite a while. The last time "Only One" was played was in 2012, whereas "Scissors" and "No Life" haven't been played since 2000.

Perhaps some other deep cuts will see the light of day during their 25th anniversary tour. See all the upcoming dates on Slipknot's website.