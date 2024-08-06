Slipknot Share New Artistic Mask Photos Ahead of 25th Anniversary Tour

Ahead of Slipknot's 2024 tour kickoff this evening (Aug. 6), the band has posted a series of artistic new photos displaying the masks of each member of the group.

The masks have become a key part of the presentation for Slipknot over the years, with some band members making minor tweaks along the way while others have undergone radical transformations. With this being the 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled album, there's been plenty of interest concerning how they will honor that, and it appears that there are at least some throwback looks in the bunch.

Most notable among these is the mask of frontman Corey Taylor, who appears to have brought back the dreads from his 1999-era look as displayed in the photo below.

It should also be noted that Slipknot appear to be keeping the identity of the sampler who replaced Craig Jones under wraps. Every photo comes with the name of the corresponding member with the exception of the final photo which is left nameless. Fans have referred to the musician as "Samples Media" for the time being, He's also been dubbed "Greg Bones" by some fans, mirroring the name of his predecessor.

Have a look at the new masked photos of the individual Slipknot members below:

Corey Taylor

Shawn "Clown" Crahan

James Root

Mick Thomson

Sid Wilson

Eloy Casagrande

Alessandro Venturella

Michael Pfaff

Samples Media

Slipknot Group Photo

Slipknot in 2024

The call has been heard and Slipknot will be back on stages starting tonight (Aug. 6) in Noblesville, Indiana. After the tour kickoff, the group has two legs of North American dates booked through Sept. 26 at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Ky. There's also a headlining appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on Oct. 11 before they head to South America for dates in October and November. The band will finish out the year playing shows in the U.K. and Europe this December.

Knocked Loose will provide direct support through the two North American tour legs, with Orbit Culture and Vended splitting up the run as the opening band. All dates and ticketing info can be found through the Slipknot website.