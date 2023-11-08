All 18 Musicians Who’ve Been in Slipknot

A couple of years ago, we probably wouldn't have considered Slipknot a band that's undergone many lineup changes. However, as of now, there have been a total of 18 musicians who've been in the group since it formed in 1995.

The early years of Slipknot was when the most lineup changes took place. Shawn "Clown" Crahan, Joey Jordison and Paul Gray founded the group, though they initially went by the monikers The Pales Ones and then Meld. By the time they changed their name to Slipknot — which was a name first suggested by Jordison — the other members of the group included vocalist Anders Colsefni and guitarists Donnie Steele and Josh Brainard.

Some sources mention guitarist Kun Nong, but he was only in the group for a very brief time when it was still called Meld, therefore we didn't include him as an actual member of Slipknot.

Fast forward a few years to when Slipknot released their 1999 self-titled album, and the lineup consisted of Clown, Jordison, Gray, Corey Taylor, Mick Thomson, Chris Fehn, Jim Root, Craig Jones and Sid Wilson. This lineup remained for over a decade — and then some tragedies and creative differences led to more lineup changes.

A few more members were brought in during the 2010s, and in 2023, they parted ways with two more.

To commemorate the contributions that all the musicians have made to Slipknot's legacy, we compiled a gallery of all 18 musicians who've been actual members of the band since they changed their name to Slipknot — even if it was only for one show. They're listed in chronological order from when they first joined the group, and their years as a member are noted next to their name.

Check them out below.

All 18 Musicians Who's Been in Slipknot Here's every musician who's been a member of Slipknot. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner