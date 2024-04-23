Slipknot Announce Two More 25th Anniversary Shows for 2024

Months after having announced a December 2024 tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Slipknot have announced an additional pair of shows to commemorate the milestone.

In mid-December of last year, the band put the first 11 dates of the 25th anniversary celebration on the books with gigs in the U.K. and Europe. Now, performances on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 in Guadalajara and Mexico City, Mexico have been added to the itinerary.

The news comes as Slipknot are just days away from hitting the stage at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, where they will debut their new drummer.

Whoever is serving as Jay Weinberg's replacement will be the second anonymous member in the lineup. The 'Knot unexpectedly parted ways with Craig Jones last year, revealing the personnel change just moments before going onstage at a festival in Austria.

Slipknot, 2024 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Nov. 08 — Guadalajara, Mexico (NEW)

Nov. 09 — Mexico City, Mexico (NEW)

Dec. 05 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Dec. 06 — Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle

Dec. 08 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

Dec. 09 — Leipzig @ Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Dec. 11 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Dec. 12 — Paris, France @ Accorhotel Arena

Dec. 14 — Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena

Dec. 15 — Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

Dec. 17 — Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live Arena

Dec. 18 — Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

Dec. 20 — London, U.K. @ O2 Arena