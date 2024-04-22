2024 Sick New World Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed
It's time to get you ready for the 2024 edition of Sick New World in Las Vegas, complete with newly announced set times and stage assignments.
System of a Down and Slipknot will be headlining the 2024 edition, which takes place this coming Saturday (April 27) at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. They join a mix of classic and modern nu-metal acts, continuing the nu-metal revival which has garnered momentum in the last few years.
Acts will be performing on five different stages spread around the festival grounds, with set times staggered throughout the day in order to allow fans to catch as many acts as possible. But with a wealth of performers and everything bunched into one day, it's super crucial to map our your plan in order to maximize your viewing pleasure.
Who Is Playing Where and When?
As stated, there are five stages playing host to bands throughout the day. Below, check out the stage assignments and set times.
Cold Stage
11:10AM - Nonpoint
12:20PM - Spiritbox
1:30PM - Ice Nine Kills
2:45PM - Lamb of God
4:10PM - Bad Omens
6:05PM - Alice In Chains
8:20PM - Bring Me the Horizon
10:35PM - System of a Down
Red Stage
11:45AM - Kittie
12:55PM - Lorna Shore
2:05PM - Babymetal
3:25PM - Primus
5:00PM - A Perfect Circle
7:10PM - Danny Elfman
9:20PM - Slipknot
Spiral Stage
11:35AM - Violent Vira
12:00PM - Wednesday 13
12:35PM - Face Swiss
1:10PM - Fear Factory
1:45PM - Powerman 5000
2:20PM - Helmet
2:55PM - Taproot
3:30PM - Skindred
4:05PM - Dayseeker
4:40PM - Dope
5:15PM - Slaughter to Prevail
5:50PM - Static-X
6:35PM - Motionless in White
7:25PM - Jinjer
8:00PM - Sevendust
8:50PM - Wage War
9:40PM - Black Veil Brides
11:05PM - Sleep Token
Siren Stage
11:40AM - Snow Strippers
12:05PM - Quannnic
12:30PM - 6ArelyHuman
12:55PM - Kim Dracula
1:20PM - VOWWS
1:50PM - 3Teeth
2:25PM - Combichrist
3:00PM - She Past Away
3:35PM - Lords of Acid
4:10PM - VNV Nation
4:45PM - Front Line Assembly
5:20PM - Front 242
5:55PM - Nitzer Ebb
6:30PM - Have a Nice Life
7:05PM - Knocked Loose
7:55PM - Duster
8:30PM - The Garden
9:05PM - Polyphia
9:40PM - Slowdive
10:45PM - Swans
World Stage
11:30AM - Glare
11:55AM - Fury
12:20PM - Spy
12:45Pm - Zulu
1:10PM - Gel
1:35PM - Ultra Sunn
2:00PM - Drop Nineteens
2:35PM - Trash Talk
3:10PM - Superheaven
3:45PM - Sunami
4:20PM - Fleshwater
4:55PM - Loathe
5:30PM - Kublai Khan TX
6:05PM - Drain
6:40PM - Vein.fm
7:15PM - Code Orange
7:50PM - Better Lovers
8:25PM - Static Dress
9:00PM - Incendiary
Additional ticketing and festival details can be found via the Sick New World festival website.
Where Else Can You See the Sick New World Bands?
A number of the performers for the Sick New World festival are booking side shows in Las Vegas over the weekend. Below is a listing of all the side show dates, venues and performers.
April 25 - Chevelle @ House of Blues
April 25 - Front 242 / Nitzer Ebb @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 26 - Bring Me the Horizon / Spiritbox @ Fontainbleu Las Vegas
April 26 - Wage War / Nothing More / Sleep Theory / Veil of Maya @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 26 - Static-X / Sevendust / Dope @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
April 28 - Lamb of God / Kublai Khan TX / Incendiary @ House of Blues
April 28 - The Garden / Fury @ Brooklyn Bowl
Tickets for all the side shows are on sale now.
