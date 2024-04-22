2024 Sick New World Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed

It's time to get you ready for the 2024 edition of Sick New World in Las Vegas, complete with newly announced set times and stage assignments.

System of a Down and Slipknot will be headlining the 2024 edition, which takes place this coming Saturday (April 27) at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. They join a mix of classic and modern nu-metal acts, continuing the nu-metal revival which has garnered momentum in the last few years.

READ MORE: 60 Rock + Metal Songs With Over a Billion Spotify Streams

Acts will be performing on five different stages spread around the festival grounds, with set times staggered throughout the day in order to allow fans to catch as many acts as possible. But with a wealth of performers and everything bunched into one day, it's super crucial to map our your plan in order to maximize your viewing pleasure.

Who Is Playing Where and When?

As stated, there are five stages playing host to bands throughout the day. Below, check out the stage assignments and set times.

Cold Stage

11:10AM - Nonpoint

12:20PM - Spiritbox

1:30PM - Ice Nine Kills

2:45PM - Lamb of God

4:10PM - Bad Omens

6:05PM - Alice In Chains

8:20PM - Bring Me the Horizon

10:35PM - System of a Down

Red Stage

11:45AM - Kittie

12:55PM - Lorna Shore

2:05PM - Babymetal

3:25PM - Primus

5:00PM - A Perfect Circle

7:10PM - Danny Elfman

9:20PM - Slipknot

Spiral Stage

11:35AM - Violent Vira

12:00PM - Wednesday 13

12:35PM - Face Swiss

1:10PM - Fear Factory

1:45PM - Powerman 5000

2:20PM - Helmet

2:55PM - Taproot

3:30PM - Skindred

4:05PM - Dayseeker

4:40PM - Dope

5:15PM - Slaughter to Prevail

5:50PM - Static-X

6:35PM - Motionless in White

7:25PM - Jinjer

8:00PM - Sevendust

8:50PM - Wage War

9:40PM - Black Veil Brides

11:05PM - Sleep Token

Siren Stage

11:40AM - Snow Strippers

12:05PM - Quannnic

12:30PM - 6ArelyHuman

12:55PM - Kim Dracula

1:20PM - VOWWS

1:50PM - 3Teeth

2:25PM - Combichrist

3:00PM - She Past Away

3:35PM - Lords of Acid

4:10PM - VNV Nation

4:45PM - Front Line Assembly

5:20PM - Front 242

5:55PM - Nitzer Ebb

6:30PM - Have a Nice Life

7:05PM - Knocked Loose

7:55PM - Duster

8:30PM - The Garden

9:05PM - Polyphia

9:40PM - Slowdive

10:45PM - Swans

World Stage

11:30AM - Glare

11:55AM - Fury

12:20PM - Spy

12:45Pm - Zulu

1:10PM - Gel

1:35PM - Ultra Sunn

2:00PM - Drop Nineteens

2:35PM - Trash Talk

3:10PM - Superheaven

3:45PM - Sunami

4:20PM - Fleshwater

4:55PM - Loathe

5:30PM - Kublai Khan TX

6:05PM - Drain

6:40PM - Vein.fm

7:15PM - Code Orange

7:50PM - Better Lovers

8:25PM - Static Dress

9:00PM - Incendiary

Additional ticketing and festival details can be found via the Sick New World festival website.

Where Else Can You See the Sick New World Bands?

A number of the performers for the Sick New World festival are booking side shows in Las Vegas over the weekend. Below is a listing of all the side show dates, venues and performers.

April 25 - Chevelle @ House of Blues

April 25 - Front 242 / Nitzer Ebb @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 26 - Bring Me the Horizon / Spiritbox @ Fontainbleu Las Vegas

April 26 - Wage War / Nothing More / Sleep Theory / Veil of Maya @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 26 - Static-X / Sevendust / Dope @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

April 28 - Lamb of God / Kublai Khan TX / Incendiary @ House of Blues

April 28 - The Garden / Fury @ Brooklyn Bowl

Tickets for all the side shows are on sale now.