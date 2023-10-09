Sick New World Reveals Full 2024 Lineup – Slipknot, System of a Down, A Perfect Circle + More

Sick New World Festival has just revealed its full lineup for 2024. Slipknot, System of a Down, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God and more are confirmed to perform at the event.

The single-day festival is set to take place on April 27 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, where the inaugural event was held this year. While this year's lineup consisted mainly of artists associated with the nu-metal genre, next year's installment features a slightly broader array of rock and metal acts.

In addition to the aforementioned groups, Bring Me the Horizon, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Primus, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, Babymetal, Jinjer, Spiritbox Sevendust, Loathe, Black Veil Brides, Wage War and Helmet are among the day's many other performers. You can see the full lineup below.

The presale for event starts this Friday, Oct. 13 at 1PM ET, and you can put just $19.99 down to secure your ticket. Get more details on how to sign up for the presale on Sick New World's website.

Sick New World 2023 was System of a Down's only performance for this year, and as of now, next year's festival is their only confirmed show of 2024. The band started teasing the event on social media yesterday with an animated Instagram Reel. The event is also one of A Perfect Circle's first performances since 2018, and is Slipknot's only confirmed show for 2024 as of now as well.

Sick New World Full 2024 Lineup

A Perfect Circle

Alice in Chains

Babymetal

Bad Omens

Better Lovers

Black Veil Brides

Bring Me the Horizon

Code Orange

Combichrist

Danny Elfman

Dayseeker

Dope

Drain

Drop Nineteens

Duster

Fear Factory

Freshwater

Front 242

Front Line Assembly

Fury

The Garden

Gel

Glare

Helmet

Ice Nine Kills

Incendiary

Jinjer

Killing Joke

Kim Dracula

Kittie

Knocked Loose

Kubai Khan TX

Lamb of God

Loathe

Lords of Acid

Lorna Shore

Motionless in White

Nitzer Ebb

Nonpoint

Paleface Swiss

Polyphia

Powerman 5000

Primus

Quannnic

Sevendust

She Past Away

Skindred

Slaughter to Prevail

Sleep Token

Slipknot

Slowdive

Snow Strippers

Spiritbox

Spy

Static-X

Static Dress

Sunami

Superheaven

Swans

System of a Down

Taproot

Trash Talk

Ultra Sunn

Vein

Violent Vira

VNV Nation

Wage War

Wednesday 13

Zulu

3Teeth

6arelyhuman