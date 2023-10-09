Sick New World Reveals Full 2024 Lineup – Slipknot, System of a Down, A Perfect Circle + More
Sick New World Festival has just revealed its full lineup for 2024. Slipknot, System of a Down, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God and more are confirmed to perform at the event.
The single-day festival is set to take place on April 27 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, where the inaugural event was held this year. While this year's lineup consisted mainly of artists associated with the nu-metal genre, next year's installment features a slightly broader array of rock and metal acts.
In addition to the aforementioned groups, Bring Me the Horizon, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Primus, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, Babymetal, Jinjer, Spiritbox Sevendust, Loathe, Black Veil Brides, Wage War and Helmet are among the day's many other performers. You can see the full lineup below.
The presale for event starts this Friday, Oct. 13 at 1PM ET, and you can put just $19.99 down to secure your ticket. Get more details on how to sign up for the presale on Sick New World's website.
Sick New World 2023 was System of a Down's only performance for this year, and as of now, next year's festival is their only confirmed show of 2024. The band started teasing the event on social media yesterday with an animated Instagram Reel. The event is also one of A Perfect Circle's first performances since 2018, and is Slipknot's only confirmed show for 2024 as of now as well.
Sick New World Full 2024 Lineup
A Perfect Circle
Alice in Chains
Babymetal
Bad Omens
Better Lovers
Black Veil Brides
Bring Me the Horizon
Code Orange
Combichrist
Danny Elfman
Dayseeker
Dope
Drain
Drop Nineteens
Duster
Fear Factory
Freshwater
Front 242
Front Line Assembly
Fury
The Garden
Gel
Glare
Helmet
Ice Nine Kills
Incendiary
Jinjer
Killing Joke
Kim Dracula
Kittie
Knocked Loose
Kubai Khan TX
Lamb of God
Loathe
Lords of Acid
Lorna Shore
Motionless in White
Nitzer Ebb
Nonpoint
Paleface Swiss
Polyphia
Powerman 5000
Primus
Quannnic
Sevendust
She Past Away
Skindred
Slaughter to Prevail
Sleep Token
Slipknot
Slowdive
Snow Strippers
Spiritbox
Spy
Static-X
Static Dress
Sunami
Superheaven
Swans
System of a Down
Taproot
Trash Talk
Ultra Sunn
Vein
Violent Vira
VNV Nation
Wage War
Wednesday 13
Zulu
3Teeth
6arelyhuman
