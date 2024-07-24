Ex-Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook has died.

The news was confirmed by fellow musician Kai Turmann, who was a friend and bandmate of Cook's in A Textbook Tragedy, in a post on social media. According to the caption, Crook's mother asked Turmann to inform everyone of his death.

"I'm so profoundly sad to say that our dear friend Bill Crook has passed away. He was a friend to so many, and a dear friend to me since we were children. Bill was, and is, loved by so many people and I'm so incredibly sorry to have to share this devastating information with you," Turmann wrote in the post.

Crook played with Spiribox from 2018 until 2022. The band shared a statement in May of that year announcing their split with the bassist, citing it as a mutual decision "with no hard feelings." Josh Gilbert, formerly of As I Lay Dying, was named as Crook's successor in the same announcement..

The only post on Crook's Instagram is a Reel he shared on July 7, which showed the process of him working on new music with Underoath's Aaron Gillespie.

"72 hours 6 @sonicdrivein orders 0 beers .5 mental breakdowns 3 new songs. Thank you @aaronrgillespie for helping me bring these ideas to life," he wrote in the caption.

Vocalist Courtney LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer both shared photos with Crook on their Instagram stories earlier today (July 24).

Loudwire sends our condolences to Crook's family and loved ones. Rest in peace.