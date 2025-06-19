Here are the best rock and metal albums that have come out in 2025 so far!

Although this year isn't as flush with new releases as in years past, there's still no shortage of fresh rock and metal titles to check out each week. Maybe there's not two dozen albums dropping each Friday, but it means we all get to spend more time with the ones we love most from this year.

And what a solid year for maximizing replay value! There's over two dozen albums we're here to shout out and we still have nearly half of 2025 left to go, with new ones from Slaughter to Prevail, Babymetal, Halestorm, Bush, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Helloween, Between the Buried and Me, Paradise Lost, Amorphis, Orbit Culture and more still to look forward to!

READ MORE: 2025 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

So far, the new school has truly shined. Turnstile, Sleep Token and Spiritbox have all impressed, quickly cementing themselves as the titans of their era. Meanwhile, rock and metal's veterans are enjoying late career highs, from metalcore (Killswitch Engage) to prog metal (Dream Theater).

What it all means is that half way through the 2020s, it's one of the best times ever to be a fan of heavy music. Whether it's Gojira at the Olympics last summer or the recent spat of our scene's bands hitting the stage on late night TV shows (Turnstile, Poppy, Knocked Loose), the heavy stuff is having another big, big moment in its relationship with the mainstream.

Whatever you're a fan of, 2025 has delivered for you.

Take a look below to see how many of your favorites from this year are named in our list of the best rock and metal albums of 2025 so far!

The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2025 (So Far) The year of 2025 marks that midway point through another decade. Here's the best rock and metal albums of the year... so far! Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

