In a new report released by Maryland's Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP), some fresh details have emerged regarding the attempted second degree murder charge incurred by former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert.

The online article published today (April 2) was sent to Loudwire following our direct request for a copy of the police report. In it, Ebert is said to have struck his "78-year-old neighbor in the neighbor's driveway" on March 29 and then, as we've now learned, fled the scene in his 2001 Buick "without contacting 9-1-1 or providing aid."

Turnstile, in their response statement released earlier today, confirmed that Ebert struck William Yates, father of singer Brendon Yates, with his car, as described in the newly releasedlo report by MCDP. The band also said that the elder Yates had experienced "severe physical trauma" and had "successfully undergone surgery." The Baltimore Banner had also reported that William is 79 years old, conflicting with the MCDP's report that he is 78.

MCDP, although not mentioning William Yates by name, revealed that one of the man's serious injuries included a broken leg.

READ MORE: Ex-Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert Charged With Attempted Murder in Maryland

When police found Ebert's 2001 Buick, it was unoccupied and had visible front-end damage. Surveillance footage from Yates' home was recovered by MCDP as well. Upon review, it was confirmed that Ebert had committed a hit-and-run.

It had already been known through public records that a warrant for Ebert's arrest was issued on March 30 and served the next day. MCDP add that the former Turnstile member was apprehended at 1:03PM ET "in his neighborhood" and held without bond in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

In addition to being charged with attempted second degree murder, Ebert also faces a first degree assault charge. Both are felonies with a maximum penalty of 30 and 25 years, respectively.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 1 at 9:30AM ET and Ebert's lawyer (a public defender) has requested a speedy trial. A bail/bond hearing was set for earlier today, details of which are still forthcoming.

What Did Turnstile Say About Ebert's Arrest?

In a statement released to Rolling Stone, Turnstile addressed the charges against their former guitarist, whom they split with back in 2022.

The statement reads,

Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence. In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further. This past week, that violence led to a physical attack when Brady went to the house of Brendan’s parents and used his vehicle to run over Brendan’s father, causing severe physical trauma. We are grateful that Mr. Yates survived, has successfully undergone surgery, and we’re hoping for the best possible outcome in his recovery. We have no language left for Brady. Please respect our privacy in this time.

Loudwire had separately reached out to a representative for Turnstile for comment.

Below, see Turnstile in our list of last year's best rock and metal albums.