Grammy-Winning Metal Song Used in Baseball Team’s 2026 Hype Video

Baltimore's own Grammy-winning band Turnstile have teamed up with their hometown Baltimore Orioles to soundtrack the band's 2026 hype video meant to draw interest amongst fans to snatch up tickets for the new season.

It's been a big year for Turnstile that included a pair of Grammy wins. One came for their Never Enough album that won Best Rock Album, but the other was for Best Metal Performance for the hard-hitting energetic rocker "Birds" that also now soundtracks the Orioles hype video.

The video opens with radio commentary addressing the Orioles offseason moves and providing a narrative for the season ahead as Turnstile's music ascends in the background. Orioles players Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Pete Alonso, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser and more are featured in the video as the music hones in on one of the song's key lyrics, "These birds not meant to fly alone."

Check out the video below

2026 Baltimore Orioles Hype Video

Turnstile + The Baltimore Orioles - A History

While Turnstile have never been bigger than in 2026, the Orioles have kept ties with the local group throughout the course of their career. Back in 2023, guitarist Pat McCrory was invited to throw out the first pitch at an Orioles game. While McCrory got to do the honors, all four musicians in the band at the time joined him on the mound ahead of the pitch.

Taking part in an interview back in 2023, bassist Franz Lyons hinted that they might even have a demo of a song written about the Oriioles in waiting just in case the team got in touch with them.

READ MORE: Turnstile's Franz Lyons Discusses the Band's 2026 Grammy Wins + Their Latest Album

McCrory also participated in an "Artist on Athlete" conversation with the Orioles new first baseman Pete Alonso that was hosted by the team. That mutual admiration has reportedly carried over into the new season where Alonso has selected the Grammy-winning song "Birds" to serve as his walk-up music.

Turnstile in 2026

While a full 162-game season awaits the Orioles, Turnstile's 2026 isn't quite that busy. That said, there are a wealth of tour dates on the horizon as they continue to promote the Never Enough album.

At present, their next gig comes tomorrow (March 28) in Monterrey, Mexico before the band return stateside in April for both weekends of Coachella. It's primarily festival dates for the group this year with appearances at Welcome to Rockville, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and plenty more.

Check the group's website for ticketing information and all upcoming dates. And for those wanting to check out the Baltimore Orioles after their rocked-up Turnstile soundtracked hype video and an opening day victory, get Orioles ticketing details and see their schedule via their website.

See the favorite baseball teams of 49 big rock and metal stars in the gallery below.