Turnstile had all four band members go to the mound when the Baltimore-based alt-hardcore act threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of their hometown Orioles battling the Houston Astros at Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Though guitarist Pat McCrory is the Turnstile member who actually tossed the ball on Tuesday (Aug. 8), per Stereogum, the sight of a group of four musicians taking the mound together for the first pitch was certainly something to behold. The Orioles ultimately lost 7–6 to the Astros.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see images from Turnstile's first pitch and watch an interview with the band on the baseball field.

READ MORE: Watch Steve-O Give the 'Jackass' Treatment to First Pitch at Padres Game

While Turnstile started the game on the mound, the Orioles' Felix Bautista finished the night as pitcher. But the Astros' Kyle Tucker hit a grand slam off Bautista in the top of the ninth inning that gave Houston the victory, as ESPN reported.

READ MORE: Ghost's Papa Emeritus Throws First Pitch in Full Makeup at White Sox Game

And while the O's lost on Tuesday, Baltimore currently leads the MLB's AL East in wins. The team's success has informed Turnstile as they work on new music this summer. "Their season right now is inspiring some of the songs," McCrory said.

In 2021, Turnstile's GLOW ON was one of Loudwire's Best Rock & Metal Albums. Their single "Holiday," also on the Turnstile Love Connection EP, was one of that year's Best Rock Songs.

Be sure to subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app to stay up to date with all the latest rock and metal news.

Turnstile Toss First Pitch at Orioles Game

Turnstile Interview at Oriole Park