Ex-Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert was arrested earlier this week and charged with attempted murder in the second degree and first degree assault, as confirmed by Maryland Judiciary Case Search and Record Portal.

The 33-year-old musician, who was fired from Turnstile in 2022 and launched the new band Experience after The S.E.T. cut him loose earlier this year, made an initial appearance in court yesterday (April 1) and has a bond hearing set for today (April 2) at 1PM ET in front of Judge Sherri Debra Koch. A further preliminary hearing is set for May 1 at 9:30AM ET.

An warrant for Ebert's arrest was issued by Judge Jacqueline Johnson on March 30 and served on March 31 in relation to a March 29 incident that led to the aforementioned charges. Ebert was apprehended by Montgomery County Police officer Kevin Moris and the musician is documented as having waived his attorney at the April 1 court appearance and is eligible to be represented by a public defender. Records indicate Andrew David Alpert will be representing Ebert in this case.

What Did Brady Ebert Allegedly Do?

The street the incident took place on matches public records as the same street that William Yates (79-year-old father of Turnstile singer Brandon Yates).

A Facebook post by the Montgomery County Police Dept. recapping incidents from March 29 describes what happened on the street block (4D in the post) as "a suspect intentionally struck a victim with a vehicle following a dispute with neighbors. The victim sustained injuries."

A local report by The Baltimore Banner alleges that Ebert struck William Yates with a car, "leaving him with severe trauma to both of his legs."

The report claims that detectives were told by family members that Ebert arrived at the elder Yates' home, "yelled obscenities" and honked his car horn, later coming back and striking William in the driveway with his vehicle.

Loudwire has reached out to the Montgomery County Police Department and a representative for Turnstile.

UPDATE: Turnstile have provided a statement to 'Rolling Stone,' which can be read directly below:

Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence. In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further. This past week, that violence led to a physical attack when Brady went to the house of Brendan’s parents and used his vehicle to run over Brendan’s father, causing severe physical trauma. We are grateful that Mr. Yates survived, has successfully undergone surgery, and we’re hoping for the best possible outcome in his recovery. We have no language left for Brady. Please respect our privacy in this time.

What Does Second Degree Murder Mean + What Is the Penalty in Maryland?

As defined by the Maryland courts in a 2016 case, "Second-degree murder embraces a killing accompanied by any of three alternative mentes reae – an intent to kill but without deliberation and premeditation, an intent to inflict such serious bodily harm that death would be the likely result, or the deliberate perpetration of a knowingly dangerous act with reckless and wanton unconcern and indifference as to whether anyone is harmed."

READ MORE: 5 Rock + Metal Musicians Who Were Convicted of Murder

That case also states, "Jurors must be instructed that, to warrant a conviction, each juror must find the elements of at least one of those alternatives beyond a reasonable doubt and may not mix the elements of one with the elements of another, but there need not be unanimity on any one of them, so long as all 12 jurors agree that one of them has been proved."

According to the Maryland General Assembly, "A person who attempts to commit murder in the second degree is guilty of a felony and on conviction is subject to imprisonment not exceeding 30 years."

What Does First Degree Assault Mean + What Is the Penalty in Maryland?

Maryland's laws define first degree assault as the following:

(a) In this section, “strangling” means impeding the normal breathing or blood circulation of another person by applying pressure to the other person's throat or neck.

(b)(1) A person may not intentionally cause or attempt to cause serious physical injury to another.

(2) A person may not commit an assault with a firearm, including:

(i) a handgun, antique firearm, rifle, shotgun, short-barreled shotgun, or short-barreled rifle, as those terms are defined in § 4-201 of this article;

(ii) an assault pistol, as defined in § 4-301 of this article;

(iii) a machine gun, as defined in § 4-401 of this article; and

(iv) a regulated firearm, as defined in § 5-101 of the Public Safety Article.

(3) A person may not commit an assault by intentionally strangling another.

As for the penalty, Section 3C states, "A person who violates this section is guilty of the felony of assault in the first degree and on conviction is subject to imprisonment not exceeding 25 years."

Below, see a list of rock and metal musicians and industry figures who were convicted of murder.

Rock + Metal Musicians Who Were Convicted of Murder These rock and metal musicians were convicted of murder, and either spent time in prison or served their sentence in another way. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Now, see 11 shocking crimes in rock and metal history.