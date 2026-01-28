Ex-Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert called the band out after they shared an "abolish ICE" post on social media.

The guitarist commented on an Instagram post shared by rock content creator and SiriusXM host Jesea Lee yesterday (Jan. 27), which referenced a message Turnstile had shared on their Instagram Story calling to "abolish ICE" amid nationwide protests and unrest sparked by recent fatal shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis.

What Did Brady Ebert Say About Turnstile's 'Abolish ICE' Post?

Ebert wrote two comments on Lee's post, one of which alleged that Turnstile were "just pandering to their audience" when they shared the message on their Instagram Story.

"No one in Turnstile cares at all about ethics or social issues in general, they're just pandering to their audience. At Turnstile's first free show they did they claimed all proceeds go to healthcare for the homeless, we raised 10,000 dollars but I watched Brendan [Yates] steal 4,000 dollars from that and claim he needed to 'pay the merch bill' which was false," Ebert alleged in the first comment.

In a second comment, the guitarist referenced a restraining order his former bandmates apparently filed against him back when he was ousted from the band in 2022.

"Also my friends filed a restraining order and guess what, they had two lawyers with them and I showed up to court by myself and the judge DENIED the restraining order because there was no statute in the laws about what qualifies for a restraining order that they were able to meet the requirements of," he claimed.

"In other words they had no reason to file it and it was all over text messages which they showed the judge and the judge agreed with me without me even having to testify so next time before you spread bullshit misinformation say that shit to my face."

See Lee's post and screenshots of the two comments below.

brady ebert comment on turnstile ice post Instagram - @jesealee / @shadybrady23 loading...

brady ebert comment on turnstile ice post Instagram - @jesealee / @shadybrady23 loading...

What Happened Between Brady Ebert and Turnstile?

Ebert co-founded Turnstile and played lead guitar in the band from their formation in 2010 until they parted ways with him 12 years later.

The group announced his departure in a statement on their Instagram story in August of 2022, which read [via Pitchfork], "We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Lambgoat reported that drummer Daniel Fang had filed a peace order against Ebert earlier that month. The order was rejected by the District Court of Maryland, which found that there wasn't sufficient evidence to enforce it.