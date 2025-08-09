Here's 27 instances of rock and metal bands that share their name with the song of another band.

Discovering the origin of your favorite rock or metal band's name can be as easy as looking into their influences.

Several bands over the years have adopted the title of another act's song or album as their own. Most of the time, it is done as a way to pay homage to the music that paved the way to the sound they are creating today.

Bands like Motionless In White and Florida-based hardcore punk act Gouge Away chose their names as a way to honor their favorites.

For other rock and metal acts, it is more of a coincidence.

There's a chance members of Turnstile might have listened to the post-hardcore outfit Hot Water Music in their early years, but it turns out there is no real deep connection between their name and the band.

"Just thought it was a cool ass word," Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates said in a 2017 Reddit AMA.

When the English hard rock band Deep Purple formed in 1968, its members landed on the name of the song originally composed and published in the 1930s.

But it wasn't because they were big fans of the song.

According to American Songwriter, the name was chosen because the grandmother of guitarist Ritchie Blackmore loved the song "Deep Purple."

Here is a look at 27 rock and metal bands that share their name with the song title of another band.

