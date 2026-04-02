Turnstile have issued a collective statement to Rolling Stone following the news that the band's former guitarist Brady Ebert was charged with second degree attempted murder and first degree assault after striking singer Brendan Yates' father with a vehicle.

About Brady Ebert's Arrest

Ebert was arrested on March 31 after a warrant was issued by a Maryland judge one day earlier in regards to the March 29 incident when the alleged attempted murder took place.

The 79-year-old William Yates is said to have been struck by Ebert's car in the driveway of his own home after Ebert had previously arrived at the address, honking his horn and screaming obscenities, according to family members who informed detectives about the matter (via The Baltimore Banner).

A bond hearing is set for today (April 2) at 1PM ET. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1 at 9:30AM ET.

READ MORE: Ex-Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert Charged With Attempted Murder in Maryland

Turnstile Respond to Brady Ebert's Arrest

Loudwire initially reached out to the Montgomery County Police Department and a representative for Turnstile for comment. Since, Turnstile have shared a statement with Rolling Stone, which accuses Ebert of threats of violence in recent years.

"This past week, that violence led to a physical attack when Brady went to the house of Brendan's parents and used his vehicle to run over Brendan's father, causing severe trauma," part of the statement says. Turnstile note that William Yates has "successfully undergone surgery."

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning act adds, "We have no language left for Brady" and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.

Read the full statement below.

Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence. In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further. This past week, that violence led to a physical attack when Brady went to the house of Brendan’s parents and used his vehicle to run over Brendan’s father, causing severe physical trauma. We are grateful that Mr. Yates survived, has successfully undergone surgery, and we’re hoping for the best possible outcome in his recovery. We have no language left for Brady. Please respect our privacy in this time.

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