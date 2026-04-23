Hardcore music may have reached a new level with the Baltimore Orioles upcoming promotional night involving Turnstile, whose breakout keeps getting bigger.

What the Baltimore Orioles are Offering Fans

We could probably argue all day about whether Turnstile are a hardcore band or not (you'd be wrong if you said they're not). But there is no denying their meteoric rise over the past couple of years.

Turnstile were embedded as part of their hometown Orioles' culture early in the 2026 season when the team pumped up fans with a hype video featuring the song "Birds." Orioles slugger Pete Alonso also started using the track from 2025's Never Enough album as his walk-up song.

So it only made sense for the team to partner with Turnstile for a promotional giveaway.

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For those who stay far away from anything "sports ball" related, teams often have promotional giveaways to entice fans to buy tickets. It can be a small item like a magnetic schedule or something outrageous like the Pope hats the Chicago White Sox are giving every fan in attendance later this season.

The Orioles have deemed their July 10 game against the Kansas City Royals as Turnstile Night. Fans who purchase a special ticket package will receive a limited edition Turnstile Orioles jersey.

Turnstile Will Be 'Guest Splashers'

There's more to this partnership than a one-time giveaway.

Orioles are promising that all of the band members from Turnstile will be in attendance and serve as "guest splashers."

Sections 84 and 86 at the Orioles' home ballpark, Camden Yards, are known as the Bird Bath Splash Zone. Fans sitting in these sections are typically doused with celebratory sprays of water from a character known as Mr. Splash, who the team calls its "chief hydration officer."

Guest splashers either assist Mr. Splash or take over the role of spraying the fans.

Turnstile are far from the first rock act called upon for guest splasher duties. Devoted Orioles fan Joan Jett took over the hose for a game in 2024.

Not a bad representation of rockers repping the Orioles as their favorite teams.

Here is a look at the favorite MLB teams of other rock and metal artists.