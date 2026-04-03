The 2026 tour schedule is really rounding out well and we've got some name additions among the 16 new rock and metal tours announced this past week.

Muse are leaning into their alt-rock fanbase with an amazing summer bill that features support from Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man and The Temper Trap on select dates.

Babymetal announced both a North American and Latin American tour starting in late summer and carrying over into the fall and winter with Halestorm and Violent Vira.

And the masked metal band President have booked their first ever North American tour after being one of 2025's breakout acts.

This week also brought the announcements of the Bumbershoot and Darker Waves festivals.

Check out more new tour and festival announcements from the past seven days below.

Babymetal

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Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Oct. 3

Support Acts: Halestorm, Violent Vira

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bleeding through in 2025 Secret Service PR / Sharptone loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - 14

Support Acts: I Declare War, Extortionist

Notes: The Truth album 20th anniversary shows

Ticketing Info

deep purple in 2024 Photo: Jim Rakete loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 4 - Sept. 12

Support Acts: Kansas, Jefferson Starship

Ticketing Info

drain in 2025 Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Oct. 20

Support Acts: Destroy Lonely, Shoreline Mafia, Black Kray, Shakewell and $lim Gucci

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govt mule in 2026 Photo credit: Emily Butler loading...

Tour Dates: July 22 - Aug. 23

Support Acts: JJ Grey & Mofro

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lou gramm in 2026 Photo: Krishta Abruzzini loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - Oct. 10

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Lambrini Girls

lambrini girls in 2026 Jessie Morgan loading...

Tour Dates: April 11 - May 5; June 12-14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

sean harmanis of make them suffer in 2024 Venla Shalin/Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 9 - 16

Support Acts: Not Enough Space

Ticketing Info

Muse

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Tour Dates: July 2 - Aug. 31

Support Acts: Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man, The Temper Trap

Ticketing Info

President

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Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 14

Support Acts: Cenobia, Showing Teeth

Ticketing Info

The Pretty Flowers

the pretty flowers in 2026 Photo by Sami Drasin loading...

Tour Dates: April 4 - 17

Support Acts: Rookie Card, Billy Shaddox, Redwood Chrome, The Letterwriters, DJ Cavity Rock, Sloome, Bitter Los, The Goods, True Companion, The Spires

Ticketing Info

the smoking popes in 2026 Howlin' Wuelf Media loading...

Tour Dates: June 9 - July 2; July 23 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: Alien Boy, Radiator Hospital

Ticketing Info

Tortoise

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Tour Dates: April 3 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

ugly kid joe everything about you video YouTube: Ugly Kid Joe loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 -

Support Acts: Wheatus, Platinum Moon

Ticketing Info

Ultrabomb

ultrabomb in 2026 Photo: Greg Norton loading...

Tour Dates: May 22 - 30

Support Acts: Boss' Daughter

Ticketing Info

White Denim

white denim in 2026 Credit: Charlie Weinmann loading...

Tour Dates: May 28 - June 6; July 7 - 16; Oct. 1 - 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

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* Turnstile and Death Cab for Cutie will co-headline the 2026 edition of Bumbershoot. Scheduled for Sept. 5-6 at the Seattle Arts Center in Seattle, the weekend will also feature sets from Japanese Breakfast, Blood Orange, Die Spitz, Peaches, Bikini Kill, Yves Tumor, Orville Peck and plenty more.

Ticketing Info

* Morrissey and Smashing Pumpkins will headline the 2026 Darker Waves Festival taking place Nov. 14 at the Huntington Beach City Beach in Huntington Beach, Calif. The day-long festival also features Simple Minds, Bad Religion, Adam Ant, Psychedelic Furs, Soft Cell, The Damned, Manic Street Preachers, Gary Numan, Silversun Pickups, Buzzcocks, EMF, Circle Jerks, Spacehog, Marky Ramone and more.

Ticketing Info

* The 2026 Rock the Locks lineup has been finalized with Godsmack, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Simple Plan co-headlining the three-day festival Sept. 25-27 at the Big River Golf Course in Umatilla. Ore. Other acts on the bill include Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Tesla, Sevendust, Candlebox. Jackyl, Dorothy, Gunshine, Limberlost, Rockett Mafia and Cowboy Mouth among others.

Ticketing Info

* The Austin Psych Fest has now revealed the daily lineups and some new addition for the music weekend taking place May 8-10 at Austin's Far Out Lounge. The Texas-based festival will feature The Flaming Lips, Thee Sacred Souls, The Black Angels, La Lom, Melody's Echo Chamber, DIIV, Ty Segall and more.

Ticketing Info

* The 2026 Northwoods Rock Rally will be headed up by Powerman 5000, From Ashes to New and Primer 55. Taking place Aug. 20-22 in Glen Flora, Wisconsin, the music weekend will also feature performances by 3 Years Hollow, New Medicine, Diamante, Otherwise, Autumn Kings, Shallow Side, Alborn and more.

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* Sonic Temple has announced a handful of lineup changes. Joining this year's music weekend will be Chevelle, Pop Evil and As You Were, filling the void left by exiting acts Tom Morello, The Offspring and Crown the Empire. This year's festival runs May 14-17 in Columbus, Ohio.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* Franky Perez and the Allnighters will host an April 17 album release spectacular at Circus Circus in Las Vegas to celebrate their Damelo album at the Carnival Midawy.

Ticketing Info

See which other rock and metal bands are touring in 2026 and when in the gallery below.