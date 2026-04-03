16 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (March 27-April 2, 2026)
The 2026 tour schedule is really rounding out well and we've got some name additions among the 16 new rock and metal tours announced this past week.
Muse are leaning into their alt-rock fanbase with an amazing summer bill that features support from Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man and The Temper Trap on select dates.
Babymetal announced both a North American and Latin American tour starting in late summer and carrying over into the fall and winter with Halestorm and Violent Vira.
And the masked metal band President have booked their first ever North American tour after being one of 2025's breakout acts.
This week also brought the announcements of the Bumbershoot and Darker Waves festivals.
Check out more new tour and festival announcements from the past seven days below.
Babymetal
Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: Halestorm, Violent Vira
Ticketing Info
Bleeding Through
Tour Dates: June 12 - 14
Support Acts: I Declare War, Extortionist
Notes: The Truth album 20th anniversary shows
Ticketing Info
Deep Purple
Tour Dates: Aug. 4 - Sept. 12
Support Acts: Kansas, Jefferson Starship
Ticketing Info
Drain / $uicideBoy$
Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: Destroy Lonely, Shoreline Mafia, Black Kray, Shakewell and $lim Gucci
Ticketing Info
Gov't Mule
Tour Dates: July 22 - Aug. 23
Support Acts: JJ Grey & Mofro
Ticketing Info
Lou Gramm
Tour Dates: May 9 - Oct. 10
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Lambrini Girls
Tour Dates: April 11 - May 5; June 12-14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Make Them Suffer
Tour Dates: May 9 - 16
Support Acts: Not Enough Space
Ticketing Info
Muse
Tour Dates: July 2 - Aug. 31
Support Acts: Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man, The Temper Trap
Ticketing Info
President
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 14
Support Acts: Cenobia, Showing Teeth
Ticketing Info
The Pretty Flowers
Tour Dates: April 4 - 17
Support Acts: Rookie Card, Billy Shaddox, Redwood Chrome, The Letterwriters, DJ Cavity Rock, Sloome, Bitter Los, The Goods, True Companion, The Spires
Ticketing Info
Smoking Popes
Tour Dates: June 9 - July 2; July 23 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: Alien Boy, Radiator Hospital
Ticketing Info
Tortoise
Tour Dates: April 3 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Ugly Kid Joe
Tour Dates: Aug. 20 -
Support Acts: Wheatus, Platinum Moon
Ticketing Info
Ultrabomb
Tour Dates: May 22 - 30
Support Acts: Boss' Daughter
Ticketing Info
White Denim
Tour Dates: May 28 - June 6; July 7 - 16; Oct. 1 - 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* Turnstile and Death Cab for Cutie will co-headline the 2026 edition of Bumbershoot. Scheduled for Sept. 5-6 at the Seattle Arts Center in Seattle, the weekend will also feature sets from Japanese Breakfast, Blood Orange, Die Spitz, Peaches, Bikini Kill, Yves Tumor, Orville Peck and plenty more.
Ticketing Info
* Morrissey and Smashing Pumpkins will headline the 2026 Darker Waves Festival taking place Nov. 14 at the Huntington Beach City Beach in Huntington Beach, Calif. The day-long festival also features Simple Minds, Bad Religion, Adam Ant, Psychedelic Furs, Soft Cell, The Damned, Manic Street Preachers, Gary Numan, Silversun Pickups, Buzzcocks, EMF, Circle Jerks, Spacehog, Marky Ramone and more.
Ticketing Info
* The 2026 Rock the Locks lineup has been finalized with Godsmack, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Simple Plan co-headlining the three-day festival Sept. 25-27 at the Big River Golf Course in Umatilla. Ore. Other acts on the bill include Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Tesla, Sevendust, Candlebox. Jackyl, Dorothy, Gunshine, Limberlost, Rockett Mafia and Cowboy Mouth among others.
Ticketing Info
* The Austin Psych Fest has now revealed the daily lineups and some new addition for the music weekend taking place May 8-10 at Austin's Far Out Lounge. The Texas-based festival will feature The Flaming Lips, Thee Sacred Souls, The Black Angels, La Lom, Melody's Echo Chamber, DIIV, Ty Segall and more.
Ticketing Info
* The 2026 Northwoods Rock Rally will be headed up by Powerman 5000, From Ashes to New and Primer 55. Taking place Aug. 20-22 in Glen Flora, Wisconsin, the music weekend will also feature performances by 3 Years Hollow, New Medicine, Diamante, Otherwise, Autumn Kings, Shallow Side, Alborn and more.
Ticketing Info
* Sonic Temple has announced a handful of lineup changes. Joining this year's music weekend will be Chevelle, Pop Evil and As You Were, filling the void left by exiting acts Tom Morello, The Offspring and Crown the Empire. This year's festival runs May 14-17 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide
* Franky Perez and the Allnighters will host an April 17 album release spectacular at Circus Circus in Las Vegas to celebrate their Damelo album at the Carnival Midawy.
Ticketing Info
See which other rock and metal bands are touring in 2026 and when in the gallery below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner