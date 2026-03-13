There have been quite a few rock and metal bands that still saw at least moderate success with a third singer.

Most bands have undergone lineup changes at one point or another but it's probably the most noticeable when it's the singer that gets replaced because they're typically the face and voice of the group.

For some bands, such as AC/DC, that kind of change has worked out really well, even if their fans were skeptical at first. A handful of groups actually reached new levels of success after putting someone new behind the mic for the third time.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case with every act. Others were never able to reach the same heights as with their earlier vocalists — and some bands have cycled through so many vocalists that it feels like a game of musical chairs (but with singers).

We can't fault them for carrying on and trying something new but you'll notice there are a few major bands missing below because their releases with their third singers actually decreased their overall popularity.

READ MORE: 22 Bands That Thrived With Their Second Singer

We gathered a list of bands that were still successful with their third singers, which you can see below. A couple of these groups actually had even more vocalists early on, so we're only counting singers that appeared on official recordings (albums, EPs or singles).

Therefore, vocalists that only performed with the band live or on unofficial demo recordings don't count.

11 Rock + Metal Bands That Still Saw Success With Their Third Singer These rock and metal bands still found at least moderate success with a third vocalist, even if they were a bit less popular. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Although lineup changes are very common in the music world, there are some bands that have never changed members. Check out 17 of them below.

17 Rock + Metal Bands Who Have Never Had a Lineup Change One of the rarest achievements in music. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

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