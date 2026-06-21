Charlie Benante ‘Sitting Out’ Next Few Anthrax Shows Due to Injury, Replacement Announced

Thrash metal legends Anthrax are currently in the midst of an expansive international tour, but unfortunately, drummer Charlie Benante recently announced that he’ll be “sitting out” their next few shows due to a hand injury. Benante also revealed that U.K. drummer Darby Todd will be “stepping in behind the kit” to help “keep the shows rolling” while he heals.

Benante’s Statement About Upcoming Anthrax Shows + Reactions

Benante shared the news on Facebook and Instagram yesterday (June 20), calling it “An Ouch post” before explaining that he “injured [his] right hand” and was ordered by his doctor to miss “a handful of [Anthrax] shows from June 20 through July 4 to give it the proper time to heal.”

He added:

I’m incredibly grateful that Darby Todd will be stepping in behind the kit for these dates and helping keep the shows rolling while I recover. I’m already focused on getting healthy and look forward to being back on the road soon. Thank you all for the support and understanding.

You can see Benante’s post below:

While his Instagram post has no comments, his Facebook one is full of supportive responses both slightly tongue-in-cheek and totally serious.

For instance, music journalist Katherine Turman commented: “Major bummer. I am sorry, but doctors orders and all! I guess this is where you need me to come out and play in your stead!” Likewise, someone else replied: “Get well. The world needs your drumming, Charlie. Also, I'm assuming the injury came from trying to get a cassette out of one of those anti-theft plastic monstrosities from the 90s. You just gotta go digital, man.”

Elsewhere, another fan stated: “Man please do take the required amount of time. It’s your career for the rest of your days that could be at stake. I believe you know and will do what’s best for you. Just be sure bro. It’s how it feels not necessarily a timeline! Best of luck and get completely healed!!”

Also, and as of this writing, Anthrax have not mentioned the temporary lineup swap on their social media accounts or official website.

Of course, everyone here at Loudwire wishes Benante a safe and speedy recovery.

READ MORE: 11 '80s Metal Songs With Socially Conscious Lyrics

What Has Todd Said About Playing With Anthrax + Reactions?

Anthrax and their fans are certainly in good shape with Todd filling in for Benante, as the U.K. drummer has previously worked with Devin Townsend, ex-Haken guitarist Charlie Griffiths, Kaipa and Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess among other artists. Plus, Todd filled in for Benante during Anthrax’s May 23 show at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

Actually, Todd played his first show of the tour with Anthrax yesterday at Hellfest in Clisson, France (where they pulled out their latest single, “It’s For the Kids,” alongside classics including "Indians," "Madhouse" and "Caught in a Mosh").

“I played an amazing show with Anthrax at Hellfest today,” Todd shared on Facebook following their Hellfest set. He continued: “I’m filling in for Charlie Benante until July 4th on their tour while he has been ordered to rest his hand injury in order to heal and not do any further damage. Let’s wish Charlie a quick recovery. It’s a pleasure to cover for him In such a great band.”

You can see Todd’s post below:

Just like how Benante received well wishes for his recovery, Todd has received positive feedback for filling in while Benante is away.

“So cool you’re playing w them Darby Todd! Those guys are my boyz,” Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy commented on Todd’s Facebook post. Likewise, another user declared: “You played a great gig! I was there at the first row, and I was truly amazed by your performance, though I was missing Charlie a bit. Well done!”

Other Anthrax News

Anthrax have more shows lined up almost every day until July 7, with stops at Tons of Rock in Norway and Resurrection Fest in Spain among them. Afterward, they’ll play a serious of North American shows throughout September and into October. You can see the full list of dates – and grab tickets – here.

Of course, Anthrax are also gearing up to release Cursum Perficio, their 12th studio LP and first since 2016’s For All Kings.

As Loudwire wrote back in May, Cursum Perficio is titled after a “Latin phrase . . . engraved on a tile at the entryway of Marilyn Monroe’s final home. Although many people have interpreted the phrase to mean ‘My journey ends,’ it translates more literally to ‘I will persevere’ or ‘I accomplish my course.’”

Back in March, Benante told the Everblack podcast [per Loudwire]:

The Anthrax record is a very important release to us. So we're gonna, of course, make the time to fulfill doing as many shows as we possibly could in support of this record. This record is not three or four songs deep of good songs and then the rest is shit. Every song on this record stands on its own. I mean, when one song finishes and the next one comes up, it's just like, “Holy shit. This one's f---ing just as good as the last.”

As for the decade-long wait between records, guitarist Scott Ian told Rockpit in March (via Loudwire):

We weren't planning on 10 years. In actual time — 'cause if you take out the time we were on tour for 'For All Kings,' 'cause that record came out in '16, and we didn't finish the touring cycle till November of '19 on that album. We had already started writing at that point for a new record. And we thought we were just gonna take off for Christmas and New Year's at '19 going into '20 and then get back together in '20 and make a record. And then, of course, the world had other plans for everybody. So it wasn't until some point later in '21 that that started picking up again. Really, if you look at actual time we spent writing and recording the record, it was probably about three years, which, I think that's pretty average these days, certainly for a band like ours.

Shortly after the album announcement, Anthrax shared the aforementioned lead single from it: “It’s For the Kids.” You can read more about it here.

Also, Cursum Perficio will arrive on Sept. 18 via Megaforce Records. You can preorder it here.

Earlier this month, Ian told Full Metal Jackie that he thinks another song from Cursum Perficio – “The Edge of Perfection” – is “the greatest Anthrax song in the history of Anthrax.”

“We have not written anything this great in our career. And to do that all these years in makes it all the more special,” he added in addition to disclosing that the track is about his family and the drive to remain happy and achieve the titular “perfection.”

You can read Full Metal Jackie’s entire interview with Ian here.

Are you planning to see Anthrax live sometime this year? Have you already? Let us know!