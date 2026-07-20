Exclusive – See Retail-Only Cover Art for Anthrax’s ‘Illustrated Oral History’ Graphic Novel

Here is your first look at the alternate cover to Anthrax's recently announced graphic novel NOT: The Illustrated Oral History of Anthrax, coming out next year in continued partnership with Z2.

The legendary thrash band's current lineup — Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, Frank Bello, Joey Belladonna and Jonathan Donais — revisit every era of the band via firsthand stories that play out across 108 brilliantly illustrated pages. From KISS-obsessed kiddos to befriending Metallica before the world knew their name to their cross-over hit collab with Public Enemy and on through the present, this is the definitive story of Anthrax told in the most fun way possible.

While pre-orders are currently available, fans looking to for the in-store experience will be rewarded with an exclusive retail-only graphic novel cover (seen below) by renowned comic artist JG Jones, which is an homage to Jack Kirby’s classic Fantastic Four comic cover.

The 9" x 9" retail edition will be carried by Barnes and Noble and independent book and comic stores worldwide.

NOT: The Illustrated Oral History of Anthrax Retail Exclusive Cover

Z2 anthrax graphic novel alternate cover

Speaking about the project overall, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante enthuses, “Being a band for 40-plus years you have stories, you have experiences, and the way we're telling the stories and experiences with Z2 is a great way for us and the fans to actually visualize these little stories in comic book form. I think once people see it, they'll get a laugh out of it because these stories are true! Nothing is fabricated here. I think you're gonna enjoy these stories, these great artists, and this new collaboration between Anthrax and Z2!”

READ MORE: Anthrax Debut Video for Song Scott Ian Has Called Their 'Greatest'

NOT: The Illustrated Oral History of Anthrax is brought to life by Peter Bagge (Hate) Jay Howell (Bob’s Burgers) Danny Hellman (Legal Action Comics), Sean Pryor (The Illustrated Al), Erik Rodriguez (Hispanic Batman), Steve Chanks (Guitar World), Patrick J. McQuade (MAD Magazine), Jim Mahfood (Grrl Scouts), Sawblade (Terrorat), Brent Engstrom (Garbage Pail Kids), John Bergin (Golgothika), Abimael Hernandez (Frizzle Fry), Montos (Blondie), Zach Gross (Space Junk Punks), Pat Moriarity (The Rocket, Real Stuff), JayJay Jackson (Marvel, Valiant), Franco Aureliani (Tiny Titans), Steve Kurth (Dee Snider), Luke McGarry (Vans Warped Tour) Gavin Schultz (Kickflip Comics) and Maan House (Estuary).

The graphic novel features cover art by Brian Bolland (standard/deluxe cover art), J.G. Jones, and Kevin McVeigh (picture disc vinyl), and the deluxe/platinum editions (platinum is signed by Anthrax) includes a limited edition "Notman" 12-inch picture disc full of Anthrax's greatest hits, as well as a trio of art prints and a 24" x 12" foldout Anthrax "Hair History" posted by Cojo! Art Juggernaut.

Z2 anthrax graphic novel alternate cover

"When it comes to Anthrax, there's never a question of if we'll work together again—it's when," asserts Z2 President Josh Bernstein, "They're one of the most innovative, fearless bands in heavy metal and every collaboration pushes us to raise our game. The response to our first graphic novel proved that Anthrax fans want more than memorabilia—they want unforgettable art and experiences. This new graphic album delivers exactly that. It's louder, bigger and more ambitious than anything we've done together before and we're incredibly proud to unleash this metal thrashing madness together.”

For more information on the non-retail versions of NOT: The Illustrated Oral History of Anthrax and to pre-order, head to the Z2 webstore.

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