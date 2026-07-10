Anthrax Debut Video for Song Scott Ian Has Called Their ‘Greatest’

Anthrax have debuted the video for "The Edge of Perfection," a song that guitarist Scott Ian recently went on record as calling "the greatest Anthrax song in the history of Anthrax."

The song title itself suggests lofty expectations even before Ian made his bold proclamation about the track during a recent interview with Full Metal Jackie.

He told the radio host, "There's a song called 'Edge of Perfection,' which I think is the greatest Anthrax song in the history of Anthrax. We have not written anything this great in our career. And to do that all these years in makes it all the more special."

The guitarist would later reveal that the song is very much about his family and striving to maintain "The Edge of Perfection" as the title suggests. "I think that I've never had any real other goal in my life except to be happy. And I am," he shares.

About "The Edge of Perfection" Video

Though Ian discussed the song being inspired by his family, the video is a more loose interpretation of the song's lyrics. Writer-director Joel Harlow has delivered a clip about a man seemingly controlled by his demons who takes his date to a magic club where a more sinister outcome awaits. The clip includes appearances from martial artist Wes Scarpias, actress Ashley Edner-Tancharoen, actor Troy James, actor and Academy-Award winning make-up and special effects creator Rick Baker, actor Rod Maxwell and actor Fedor Steer.

As for the song itself, it's one of Anthrax's more epic cuts clocking in at just over 7 minutes. It's filled with a relentless wall of heaviness, accentuated by Charlie Benante's double-kick drumming and a melodic backing chorus of "whoa-oh-oh's."

Further discussing their appreciation for the track, Ian offered, “It’s the apex predator of Anthrax songs. I think it’s the best song we’ve ever written and the best thing I’ve ever been a part of creatively. What’s the most powerful emotion that moves me more than anything? Of course, it’s love. Nothing moves me like the deep feeling that I get from my wife and son. I’m living on that edge for the rest of my life. This is mine, but there are a lot of ways to ruin it. I’ve ruined it in past iterations of my life, but it got me to where I am. Love is perfection, and I like being on the edge of it. I don’t want everything to be about all of the same shit. This record has a whole bunch of love, a whole bunch of fun, and a little hate.”

Drummer Charlie Benante added, “When I think about songs like ‘Only’ and ‘Indians,’ you know that you hit something and you can feel it. That’s the way I felt about ‘The Edge of Perfection.’”

Check out the video below.

Anthrax, "The Edge of Perfection"

What Album Can I Find "The Edge of Perfection" On?



It's been a lengthy wait for fans, but Anthrax are preparing to return with Cursum Perficio on Sept. 18. It's their first album in over a decade.

The band initially released the single "It's for the Kids" to kick off promotion for the new album, with "The Edge of Perfection" now following that as the second offering from the record.

READ MORE: Frank Bello Celebrates New Anthrax 'Cursum Perficio' Album

" The Anthrax record is a very important release to us," drummer Charlie Benante told the Everblack podcast in March. "So we're gonna, of course, make the time to fulfill doing as many shows as we possibly could in support of this record."

Benante continued: "This record is not three or four songs deep of good songs and then the rest is shit. Every song on this record stands on its own. I mean, when one song finishes and the next one comes up, it's just like, 'Holy shit. This one's fucking just as good as the last.'"

The Cursum Perficio album is currently available to pre-order and you can find the band back out on the road in September to promote their new album.

See how we've ranked every album from the "Big 4" of thrash below.