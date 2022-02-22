While many musicians certainly have their own distinct "voice" when playing their instruments, actual singing voices are incredibly unique. So, when it comes to replacing a vocalist within a band, things can get really tricky.

It usually goes one of two ways — a replacement singer can either take the band in an entirely new direction in terms of success, or they may not. Regardless, a ton of groups have done it, and some aren't so obvious, as they may have only gotten popular once they had a different vocalist.

Van Halen, for example, were extremely successful with David Lee Roth, but also enjoyed a terrific run with Sammy Hagar.

We compiled a list of bands who essentially had positive careers with their second singers. That isn't to say they were any more or less successful once they found a replacement, just that they were able to make it work. Also, some groups had multiple singers before even putting out an official release, so we gave them a shout out, but only counted the singers who were featured in the band's actual discography.

Scroll through the gallery below to see 22 bands that thrived with their second singer.

