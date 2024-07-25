Bill Ward Addresses Black Sabbath Reunion Show Speculation

With Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler recently sharing their regrets that Black Sabbath's retirement came without a final show featuring Bill Ward, the estranged Sabbath drummer has now publicly addressed speculation about a potential one-off reunion.

Ward was initially on board to be part of Black Sabbath's 2010s reunion, but bowed out before touring and recording took place over a contractual dispute. The remaining three original members went on to record the 13 album with Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk on drums and Ozzy Osbourne's solo band drummer Tommy Clufetos handling the drumming within the live setting.

Though Black Sabbath officially disbanded following their final show in 2017, talk of playing at least one more date has come up of late with Ozzy Osbourne eager for a return to the stage following health issues in recent years.

What Did Bill Ward Say to the Black Sabbath Reunion Show Speculation?

In a message to fans shared through his social media, Ward shared that he too would have interest in playing one more show with the group. "I'm in for playing some of everyone's old favorites. Loved playing them then, I'd love to play them one last time," stated the drummer.

He went on to add, "I'm not going to talk about my health publicly except to say, everyday I'm pretty good for 76 years old. I'm active musically every day, and i have a very busy and gratifying life." The full posting can be viewed below.

Hey ya, Bill Ward checking in regarding all the updates on a possible Sabbath show in England. I’m in for playing some of everyone’s old favorites. Loved playing them then, I’d love to play them one last time. I’m not going to talk about my health publicly except to say, everyday I’m pretty good for 76 years old, I’m active musically every day, and I have a very busy and gratifying life. Love you all, all the fucking time.

Bill

What Ozzy Osbourne Initially Said About a Final Black Sabbath Show

The idea of a potential final Black Sabbath show with the original four members was floated toward the end of one of Ozzy Osbourne's The Madhouse Podcast with his longtime friend Billy Morrison.

At the time, Morrison asked Ozzy if he was satisfied with "the arc of the legend of Black Sabbath," to which Osbourne responded with a definitive "No."

Ozzy then elaborated, "Because it wasn't Black Sabbath that finished it. It's unfinished."

The singer then added, "If I wanted to do one more gig with Bill, I'd jump at the chance."

As the episode was coming to a close, Osbourne told Morrison, "You know what would be cool? If we just went to a club somewhere unannounced and just got up and did it out," before recalling, "We started up in a club."

In the midst of the conversation, Osbourne spoke of the band's final performance and touring noting, "I was sad that Bill wasn't there. Tommy [Clufetos] did a great job, but it ain't Bill Ward."

What Geezer Butler Said About a Potential Black Sabbath Show

Bassist Geezer Butler confirmed to SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk that after a period of silence between himself and Ozzy Osbourne, they had resumed communication. The bassist then confirmed that he had spoken to Ozzy about the idea of a final Sabbath show with everyone involved, adding, "Of course there's an interest [on my part to do it], but there's a big 'but' — you'd have to speak to Bill about it. Everybody wants to do it [but I don't know if he is] capable [of pulling it off]."

Ward had gone through some health issues during the early 2010s period he sat out the band's final tour and the group's members had cast doubt on his ability to keep up with the rigors of touring even if he were to come back.

In a separate interview with Full Metal Jackie, the bassist addressed that period of time. "Obviously, I'd love Bill to have been on the final album and the final tour that we did. I think Bill was a very proud person and he didn't want to come along and just do three or four songs. He insisted on doing the whole set and the whole album."

"And I think people said he wasn't up to it health wise. And we couldn't risk booking a whole worldwide tour and then having to cancel it after a few days. And so we respected that. We were all sad about it, that he couldn't really do it," the bassist continued. "But yeah, I'd love Bill to have been on the last album and tour."

As for Ozzy's attempt to return to playing live amidst his own recent health issues, Butler told Trunk, "Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off next year back in Aston, at the Aston Villa [football stadium in Aston, Birmingham, United Kingdom]. I'm definitely up for it, to finish the whole thing off."

When asked if there had been any discussion with Tony Iommi or Bill Ward, Butler responded, "Me and Ozzy have agreed, but I'm not sure about anybody else." He later went on to add that he would love to play a reunion show, "even if it was just for a short set."

As Butler stated, he and Ozzy had agreed to the idea if they could pull it off, and now Ward appears to have show his interest, which leaves guitarist Tony Iommi as the lone remaining member yet to comment on the idea.