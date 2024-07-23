Black Sabbath Members Reunite to Unveil New Uniform for Hometown Soccer Team

Black Sabbath legends Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler have reunited (but not in the way you might expect) as they star in a new ad debuting the new uniform for their hometown Aston Villa Football Club.

The Black Sabbath legends have long celebrated their home base of Birmingham, England and in the new ad, Ozzy and Geezer are primed to play Villa Park in an ad where seemingly everyone is anxious to don the new 2024-25 season home kit that the team will be wearing.

The promo starts with Ozzy sporting the home kit on the phone in his backyard calling up Geezer and making the request, "Let's play Villa Park," only for Butler to respond, "As long as I'm left wing."

That then leads to a montage featuring a wealth of locals and various sports figures (coach Unai Emery, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez, Gabby Agbonlahor and John McGinn) for the chance to play for the team as "Paranoid" soundtracks the ad.

Ozzy and Geezer make return appearances in the ad, with Geezer zoning out to classical music to get psyched, Ozzy yelling at Sharon, "Have you seen my Preds [Adidas Predator Boots]?" And later when an announcer belts out over the P.A. system, "No. 11, the Prince of Darkness," surprising one of the team's players, Ozzy identifies himself as "the biggest frontman to ever come out of Birmingham."

Then, as the ad nears its conclusion, both Geezer and Ozzy separately are among a montage of people delivering the rallying cry, "Up the Villa." Check out the ad below.

Ozzy Osbourne + Geezer Butler Star in Aston Villa Football Ad

Ozzy + Geezer Considering Real Black Sabbath Reunion?

There has been some discussion of late about one more potential show for Black Sabbath, despite the fact that the band had previously retired. Some of the buzz started when Ozzy Osbourne shared his biggest regret of Black Sabbath being that the band had played their final shows without longtime original drummer Bill Ward, who sat out their reunion run over a contractual dispute.

Not long after, Geezer Butler revealed to SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk that he and Ozzy Osbourne had started talking again after a period of silence between the two and Butler also revealing that talk of doing one final Black Sabbath show had resurfaced.

"Of course there's an interest [on my part to do it], but there's a big 'but' — you'd have to speak to Bill about it. Everybody wants to do it [but I don't know if he is] capable [of pulling it off]," explained Butler.

He also added later, "Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off next year back in Aston, at the Aston Villa [football stadium in Aston, Birmingham, United Kingdom]. I'm definitely up for it, to finish the whole thing off."

When asked if Tony Iommi or Bill Ward had been involved in the discussion, Butler stated, "Me and Ozzy have agreed, but I'm not sure about anybody else." He later went on to add that he would love to play a reunion show, "even if it was just for a short set."

In the time since Black Sabbath officially retired in 2017, Ozzy and Tony Iommi have appeared onstage together at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, But a full-fledged reunion of the group onstage has not taken place.