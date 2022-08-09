To close out the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage to play Black Sabbath's "Paranoid" and an abbreviated version of "Iron Man."

Iommi performed at the opening ceremony last month, but the joint appearance of him and Osbourne was kept secret until the big moment onstage, which marked the first time the two metal legends played together since Black Sabbath's final show on Feb. 4, 2017.

Joining them onstage were a familiar pair of musicians — drummer Tommy Clufetos, who played live with Black Sabbath from 2012 through that last-ever gig and has been in Ozzy's band since 2009, as well as bassist Adam Wakeman, who has played live keyboards for Sabbath and Ozzy for a great number of years.

Making it even sweeter is the fact that the 2022 Commonwealth Games (a multi-sport internal competition among the Commonwealth Nations occurring every four years) were held in Birmingham, England, where both Osbourne and Iommi grew up and formed Black Sabbath more than 50 years ago.

Watch footage of their performance of "Paranoid" below and view pro-shot photos from the night further down the page.

What's particularly surprising is that Osbourne was able to perform onstage at all as he's less than two month removed from major surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back after metal rods in his body became dislodged in a nighttime fall in 2019.

Still, he bounced up and down on the platform and belted out the songs with apparent ease and a huge smile on his face.

Things between Osbourne and Iommi have been rather chummy as of late, with Iommi contributing to two songs on Patient Number 9, the forthcoming new album from the "Prince of Darkness." So far, one of those songs featuring Iommi, "Degradation Rules," has been released.

