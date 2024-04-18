Five Solo Careers That Didn’t Flop, Chosen by Keith Wallen (Breaking Benjamin)

Going solo is always a risky decision and Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen picks five noteworthy music careers that didn't flop after making that big move to go their own away.

Wallen, who has turned the heat up with his own solo music in recent years, may not be looking to restart his career the same way these musicians below did, but doing anything under your own name comes with added pressure.

To release music as a solo artist is to tell the world this is the purest expression of who you are, right now. For Wallen, he's embracing an exciting amalgamation of heavy music, pulling in some danceable, industrial-like beats drenched in undulating rhythms, soaring melody and emotional dynamics.

About Keith Wallen

From: Born in Shady Spring, West Virginia.

First Album: This World or the Next (2021)

New Album: Infinity Now

You probably know Keith Wallen as the rhythm guitarist in Breaking Benjamin. He's been with the hard rock vets since their 2014 reunion and, prior to that, served as a guitarist and backing vocalist in Adelitas Way from 2019 to 2013.

Those who have been following the 44-year-old musician since the very beginning, of course, know that Wallen got his start with Copper. He formed the band with his childhood friend and, between 2001 and 2008, the group released three albums.

Around the same time he joined Breaking Benjamin, Wallen began dabbling with solo music as well. Early summer of 2014 saw him release an EP of acoustic and piano indie music. Since 2018, he's really reignited his solo pursuits between singles, cover songs and a debut album, all showcasing not simply different styles of music, but the depth of Wallen's talents as a songwriter.

Infinity Now, out May 3, is the followup to Wallen's 2021 debut, This World or the Next. Get a taste and watch the music video for "Strings" directly below.

"'Strings' is a shot of adrenaline, and an earnest refusal to conform to any agenda other than your own free thought and peace of mind," Wallen says of the track.

Keith Wallen, "Strings" Music Video

READ MORE: Interview: Keith Wallen Hopes His Music Gives Fans an 'Escape From All the Noise

Below, Wallen highlights his favorite solo careers as he continues to embark on his own.

Get your copy of 'Infinity Now' here and follow Keith Wallen on Instagram. Catch him on tour starting April 25 and check out all the dates on his website.

