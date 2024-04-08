Watch On-Stage Proposals at Rock Shows

Who doesn't love a great onstage proposal at a rock show? For many couples, it's a chance to make two great memories in one, seeing one of your favorite bands while having them share in this life-changing moment.

In this Loud List, we celebrate the love in the room. While eventually you'll have an officiant for a wedding, who wouldn't love to have "The Boss," Bruce Springsteen, oversee your proposal. There's a great moment captured that you've just got to see.

Or watch that special moment when Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows pulls a fan from the side of the stage up in front of the audience, only to be greeted by giant applause as she's about to have her life changed.

WATCH: Fleshgod Apocalypse Singer Surprised With Onstage Proposal

Take a peak inside these special moments with our collection of on-stage proposals below.

On-Stage Proposals at Rock Shows