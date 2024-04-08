Watch On-Stage Proposals at Rock Shows

Watch On-Stage Proposals at Rock Shows

YouTube / Loudwire

Who doesn't love a great onstage proposal at a rock show? For many couples, it's a chance to make two great memories in one, seeing one of your favorite bands while having them share in this life-changing moment.

In this Loud List, we celebrate the love in the room. While eventually you'll have an officiant for a wedding, who wouldn't love to have "The Boss," Bruce Springsteen, oversee your proposal. There's a great moment captured that you've just got to see.

Or watch that special moment when Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows pulls a fan from the side of the stage up in front of the audience, only to be greeted by giant applause as she's about to have her life changed.

WATCH: Fleshgod Apocalypse Singer Surprised With Onstage Proposal

Take a peak inside these special moments with our collection of on-stage proposals below.

On-Stage Proposals at Rock Shows

17 Married Couples Who Are in Bands Together

Get ready to groove with these power duos! These are married couples who are in bands together. From sweet harmonies to synchronized guitar solos, these lovebirds prove that the couple who plays together stays together. Check out our list of happily-ever-after bands!

Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

Filed Under: Avenged Sevenfold, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day, Korn, Paramore, Parkway Drive, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Shinedown
Categories: Metal, News, Rock, Videos

More From Loudwire