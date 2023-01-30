Fleshgod Apocalypse Vocalist Surprised With Onstage Marriage Proposal During Show

We've heard of quite a few marriage proposals happening during concerts and music festivals over the last few years, but what about the artist being proposed to themselves? Fleshgod Apocalypse vocalist Veronica Bordacchini was taken by surprise a few days ago when her partner popped the question onstage during one of their shows.

During the concert, which took place in Madrid, Spain, Bordacchini's boyfriend, whose name is Alessandro Salari, came out from behind the stage holding the ring box behind his back. As he approached Bordacchini, who already seemed to be in shock, he showed her the box and knelt down. Bordacchini nodded "yes," and the couple hugged as the crowd cheered wildly.

"I know this might sound cheesy, but words can't describe my feelings at all right now. The sacrifices this guy made just to get to Madrid and propose in front of the whole venue are remarkable," Bordacchini wrote in an Instagram post. "I can't be happier to share my everything with the best person I've ever met in my whole life. I know you'll make me the happiest wife ever and I promise I'll try to do the same for you. I love you."

See the video clip below.

"I've never been good with words. So I've always tried to make myself understood with gestures and facts. I can only say I am proud to become the husband of this beautiful woman here, who has literally changed my life," Salari wrote in his own post [translated via Google Translate].

What a way to spice up a concert. Congrats to the couple on their engagement!