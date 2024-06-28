The 13 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 21-27, 2024)
Here are the 13 new rock and metal tours that were announced this past week (June 21-27), as well as some updates on festival lineups and other special events.
Each week, Loudwire recaps the latest wave of tours, making it easier for you to keep up with all of the bands that will be hitting the road later this year and even in early 2025.
Whether you're a fan of thrash, death metal, old school punk, symphonic metal, prog, hardcore, metalcore or anything else out there, there's probably at least one tour listed below that you'd like to go see.
Catch up on a week's worth of tour announcements:
200 Stab Wounds
Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 10
Support Acts: Balmora, Upon Stone, Stabbing
Ticketing Info
Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Tony Levin, Danny Carey
Dates: Nov. 18 - Dec. 18
Support Acts: none listed
Ticketing Info
Notes: BEAT Tour, playing 1980s King Crimson material
Bewitcher / Skeletal Remains (Co-headliner)
Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 10
Support Acts: Phobophilic, Torture Rack (Sept. 20 - Oct. 6), Morgul Blade (Oct. 2 - 5), Witch Vomit (Oct. 6 - 10)
Ticketing Info
The Black Dahlia Murder / Dying Fetus (Co-headliner)
Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 10
Support Acts: Spite, Angelmaker, Vomit Forth
Ticketing Info
Delain
Dates: March 7 - 29, 2025
Support Acts: Xandria
Ticketing Info
Exodus
Dates: Nov. 2 - Dec. 7
Support Acts: Havok, Candy, Dead Heat
Ticketing Info
Fleshgod Apocalypse / Shadow of Intent (Co-headliner)
Dates: Sept. 14 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Ingested, The Zenith Passage, Disembodied Tyrant
Ticketing Info
Peter Frampton
Dates: Sept. 8 - 23
Support Acts: none listed
Ticketing Info
Show Me the Body
Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: High Vis, BIB, Special Interest, ZelooperZ, Bearcat, HiTech all opening different dates
Ticketing Info
Speed
Dates: Sept. 10 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: different support throughout tour, check local listings
Ticketing Info
Uniform
Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 10
Support Acts: Poison Ruin and LEYA (Aug. 30), World Peace (Sept. 4 - 10)
Ticketing Info
Wage War
Dates: Sept. 26 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: Erra, Thrown, Fame on Fire
Ticketing Info
Festivals and Other Events
Bon Scott Birthday Tribute Show
On July 9 at Arlene's Grocery in New York City's Lower East Side, 16 singers will perform an AC/DC set of classics, taking on one song each.
Cruise to the Edge 2025
The 2025 Cruise to the Edge is set for Aprul 4-9, leaving Miami, Florida for Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay. Top-billed acts inclide Robert Fripp and David Singleton, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, The Aristrocrats, Riverside, Haken and more.
Visit the Cruise to the Edge website for more details.
ShipRocked 2025
The 15th annual ShipRocked festival will be held from Jan. 19-25, 2025 and departs from Miami, Florida to St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.
Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More, The Struts and a lot more have all be booked. Visit the ShipRocked website for more details.
