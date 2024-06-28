The 13 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 21-27, 2024)

Ethan Miller, Getty Images / Steve Thrasher for Inkcarceration Festival / courtesy of Metal Blade

Here are the 13 new rock and metal tours that were announced this past week (June 21-27), as well as some updates on festival lineups and other special events.

Each week, Loudwire recaps the latest wave of tours, making it easier for you to keep up with all of the bands that will be hitting the road later this year and even in early 2025.

Whether you're a fan of thrash, death metal, old school punk, symphonic metal, prog, hardcore, metalcore or anything else out there, there's probably at least one tour listed below that you'd like to go see.

Catch up on a week's worth of tour announcements:

200 Stab Wounds

Bailey Olinger
Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 10
Support Acts: Balmora, Upon Stone, Stabbing
Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Tony Levin, Danny Carey

Alison Dyer / SKH Music
Dates: Nov. 18 - Dec. 18
Support Acts: none listed
Notes: BEAT Tour, playing 1980s King Crimson material

Bewitcher / Skeletal Remains (Co-headliner)

Raymond Ahner / Allen Falcon
Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 10
Support Acts: Phobophilic, Torture Rack (Sept. 20 - Oct. 6), Morgul Blade (Oct. 2 - 5), Witch Vomit (Oct. 6 - 10)
The Black Dahlia Murder / Dying Fetus (Co-headliner)

Marshall Wieczorek / Tracey Brown
Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 10
Support Acts: Spite, Angelmaker, Vomit Forth
Delain

Tim Tronckoe
Dates: March 7 - 29, 2025
Support Acts: Xandria
Exodus

Scott Legato, Getty Images
Dates: Nov. 2 - Dec. 7
Support Acts: Havok, Candy, Dead Heat
Fleshgod Apocalypse / Shadow of Intent (Co-headliner)

Francesco Esposito
Dates: Sept. 14 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Ingested, The Zenith Passage, Disembodied Tyrant
Peter Frampton

David Paul Morris, Getty Images
Dates: Sept. 8 - 23
Support Acts: none listed
Show Me the Body

Kat Nijmeddin
Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: High Vis, BIB, Special Interest, ZelooperZ, Bearcat, HiTech all opening different dates
Speed

James Hartley
Dates: Sept. 10 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: different support throughout tour, check local listings
Uniform

Sacred Bones
Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 10
Support Acts: Poison Ruin and LEYA (Aug. 30), World Peace (Sept. 4 - 10)
Wage War

Fearless Records
Dates: Sept. 26 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: Erra, Thrown, Fame on Fire
X

Michael Buckner, Getty Images
Festivals and Other Events

Bon Scott Birthday Tribute Show

On July 9 at Arlene's Grocery in New York City's Lower East Side, 16 singers will perform an AC/DC set of classics, taking on one song each.

Get more information here.

Cruise to the Edge 2025

The 2025 Cruise to the Edge is set for Aprul 4-9, leaving Miami, Florida for Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay. Top-billed acts inclide Robert Fripp and David Singleton, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, The Aristrocrats, Riverside, Haken and more.

Visit the Cruise to the Edge website for more details.

ShipRocked 2025

The 15th annual ShipRocked festival will be held from Jan. 19-25, 2025 and departs from Miami, Florida to St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More, The Struts and a lot more have all be booked. Visit the ShipRocked website for more details.

2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

Here is your guide to the big rock and metal tours taking place in 2024.

