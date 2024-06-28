Here are the 13 new rock and metal tours that were announced this past week (June 21-27), as well as some updates on festival lineups and other special events.

Each week, Loudwire recaps the latest wave of tours, making it easier for you to keep up with all of the bands that will be hitting the road later this year and even in early 2025.

READ MORE: The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2024 (So Far)

Whether you're a fan of thrash, death metal, old school punk, symphonic metal, prog, hardcore, metalcore or anything else out there, there's probably at least one tour listed below that you'd like to go see.

Catch up on a week's worth of tour announcements:

200 Stab Wounds

200 Stab Wounds in front of tall fence Bailey Olinger loading...

Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 10

Support Acts: Balmora, Upon Stone, Stabbing

Ticketing Info

Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Tony Levin, Danny Carey

Alison Dyer / SKH Music Alison Dyer / SKH Music loading...

Dates: Nov. 18 - Dec. 18

Support Acts: none listed

Ticketing Info

Notes: BEAT Tour, playing 1980s King Crimson material

Bewitcher / Skeletal Remains (Co-headliner)

(top) black and white photo of Bewitcher (bottom) Skeletal Remains group shot Raymond Ahner / Allen Falcon loading...

Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 10

Support Acts: Phobophilic, Torture Rack (Sept. 20 - Oct. 6), Morgul Blade (Oct. 2 - 5), Witch Vomit (Oct. 6 - 10)

Ticketing Info

The Black Dahlia Murder / Dying Fetus (Co-headliner)

(top) The Black Dahlia Murder group photo (bottom) Dying Fetus group photo Marshall Wieczorek / Tracey Brown loading...

Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 10

Support Acts: Spite, Angelmaker, Vomit Forth

Ticketing Info

Delain

Delain group photo Tim Tronckoe loading...

Dates: March 7 - 29, 2025

Support Acts: Xandria

Ticketing Info

Exodus

Exodus and Slayer Guitarist Gary Holt Scott Legato, Getty Images loading...

Dates: Nov. 2 - Dec. 7

Support Acts: Havok, Candy, Dead Heat

Ticketing Info

Fleshgod Apocalypse / Shadow of Intent (Co-headliner)

Fleshgod Apocalypse gropu photo Francesco Esposito loading...

Dates: Sept. 14 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: Ingested, The Zenith Passage, Disembodied Tyrant

Ticketing Info

Peter Frampton

peter frampton David Paul Morris, Getty Images loading...

Dates: Sept. 8 - 23

Support Acts: none listed

Ticketing Info

Show Me the Body

Show Me the Body band playing live, fans in crowd Kat Nijmeddin loading...

Dates: Sept. 24 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: High Vis, BIB, Special Interest, ZelooperZ, Bearcat, HiTech all opening different dates

Ticketing Info

Speed

Hardcore band Speed group photo James Hartley loading...

Dates: Sept. 10 - Sept. 27

Support Acts: different support throughout tour, check local listings

Ticketing Info

Uniform

Uniform duo band shot Sacred Bones loading...

Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 10

Support Acts: Poison Ruin and LEYA (Aug. 30), World Peace (Sept. 4 - 10)

Ticketing Info

Wage War

Wage War group photo in yellow hue Fearless Records loading...

Dates: Sept. 26 - Nov. 3

Support Acts: Erra, Thrown, Fame on Fire

Ticketing Info

X

Michael Buckner, Getty Images Michael Buckner, Getty Images loading...

Festivals and Other Events

Bon Scott Birthday Tribute Show

On July 9 at Arlene's Grocery in New York City's Lower East Side, 16 singers will perform an AC/DC set of classics, taking on one song each.

Get more information here.

Cruise to the Edge 2025

The 2025 Cruise to the Edge is set for Aprul 4-9, leaving Miami, Florida for Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay. Top-billed acts inclide Robert Fripp and David Singleton, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, The Aristrocrats, Riverside, Haken and more.

Visit the Cruise to the Edge website for more details.

ShipRocked 2025

The 15th annual ShipRocked festival will be held from Jan. 19-25, 2025 and departs from Miami, Florida to St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More, The Struts and a lot more have all be booked. Visit the ShipRocked website for more details.