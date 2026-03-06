In one of the lighter weeks for new tours in some time, we've got 13 new rock and metal tours to share with you this week.

Metalcore giants Killswitch Engage lead the way, embarking on a summer tour in June with Machine Head, Iron Reagan and Havok for what should be a pummeling night.

If you like it heavy, Kittie also have a big June run of headline shows with support from Kingdom of Giants and Gore.

And this week, we also got a pair of rescheduled tours. Sabaton are now ready to rock your world stateside this fall, as our Sex Pistols who will finally get to fulfill their U.S. dates with Frank Carter handling vocals.

This week also saw the announcements of the Aftershock and Outside Lands festivals, while the Vans Warped Tour continues to add their lineup for 2026.

See all the big concert and festival news from the past week below.

fleshgod apocalypse in 2026 C Squared

Tour Dates: April 21 - May 18

Support Acts: Frozen Soul

the guess who in 2026 Corey Kelly

Tour Dates: May 26 - Aug. 23

Support Acts: Don Felder

Killswitch Engage

jesse leach of killswitch engage in 2025 Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Tour Dates: June 3 - 27

Support Acts: Machine Head, Iron Reagan, Havok

Kittie

kittie in 2026 William Felch

Tour Dates: June 6 - 27

Support Acts: Kingdom of Giants, Gore

red 2026 end of silence 20th anniversary tour Facebook: Red

Tour Dates: May 9 - June 7

Support Acts: Ra, Kingdom Collapse, Twist It

Notes: 20th Anniversary End of Silence Tour

Sabaton

joakim broden of sabaton in 2023 Jim Dyson, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Dec. 12

Support Acts: Pop Evil, Wings of Steel

Notes: Rescheduled Dates

Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter

sex pistols featuring frank carter in 2026 Credit- Henry Ruggeri

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Rescheduled dates

slightly stoopid in 2026 Shore Fire Media

Tour Dates: March 12 - Aug. 23

Support Acts: The Elovaters, DENM, Bumpin Uglies

Slomosa

slomosa in 2025 MNRK Heavy

Tour Dates: March 26 - May 1

Support Acts: The Mainliners

sting in 2026 Photo Credit: Carter B. Smith

Tour Dates: Oct. 5 - Nov. 24

Support Acts: Fiction Plane

terror in 2026 Mark Miller

Tour Dates: April 22 - June 6

Support Acts: Pain of Truth, End It, Start Today

touche amore in 2026 Sean Stout

Tour Dates: April 8 - May 16; Sept. 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Stage Four 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Wilco

jeff tweedy of wilco in 2013 Jason Merritt, Getty Images

Tour Dates: June 12 - July 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

fans attend machine gun kelly concert in las vegas in 2021 Ethan Miller, Getty Images

* The 2026 edition of the Aftershock Festival is set for Oct. 1-4 at Sacramento's Discovery Park with headliners My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Pierce the Veil and Tool. Other bands on the bill include The Offspring, Sublime, $uicideboy$, Wu-Tang Clan, A Day to Remember, Babymetal, Queens of the Stone Age and Danny Elfman.

* The Outside Lands festival is on track for Aug. 7-9 at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. The Strokes and Turnstile lead an eclectic bill that includes Charli XCX, Empire of the Sun, Rufus Du Sol, The XX, Baby Keem, Labrinth, Dijon, Griztronics and more.

* The rollout continues for the 2026 Vans Warped Tour's five date run this year. This week saw Rise Against, Black Veil Brides, Sleeping With Sirens, Thrice, We Came as Romans, Pennywise, Thursday, Gym Class Heroes, The Ataris, Attila, Silverstein, Suicide Silence, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Waterparks, Amigo The Devil, Goldfinger, Bowling for Soup, Drain, From First to Last, Set Your Goals, Citizen, Varials, The Casualties, The Dollyrots Drug Church, Doobie, Mad Caddies, The Aggrolites, Comeback Kid, John Harvie, Caskets, Spanish Love Songs, Destroy Boys, Silly Goose, Mariana's Trench, Gideon, Arms Length, Angel Dust, XComm, Just Surrender, Filedhockey, Who Cares, Villanelle, Good Sleepy, Beton Arme, Big Wig, Scorching Tomb, Everchanger, Trxvis, Lower Definition, Slay Squad, Rosecoloredworld, Makari Los Blenders, Division Miniscula, Basteros and Segundos Auxilios added to the bill.

* The Dave Matthews Band, Twenty One Pilots and Mumford & Sons will headline the 2026 edition of Oceans Calling. Set for Sept. 25-27 in Ocean City, Maryland, other acts on the bill include Hootie and the Blowfish, Gwen Stefani, Matchbox Twenty, Goo Goo Dolls, Ludacris, Caamp, My Morning Jacket and more.

* The 2026 High Water Fest is set for April 18 and 19 with Alabama Shakes and Caamp set to headline. My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Jesse Welles, Peach Pit, Lake Street Drive, Maren Morris, Watchhouse and more will play at North Charleston's Riverfront Park.

* First Blood, Elysia, Vision of Disorder and more will play Hellfest NJ, June 3-5 at The Dome at Adventure Crossing in Jackson, N.J.

READ MORE: The 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* The Mountain Music Festival is set for Aug.21-23 in Gatlinburg, Tenn. This year's festival features Rick Springfield, Bret Michaels, Pearcy and DeMartini, .38 Special, Night Ranger, Sebastian Bach, Warrant, Jackyl, Lita Ford, Lynch Mob, John Waite, Vixen and more.

* Incantation and Sanguisugabogg will head up the 2026 edition of Shamrock Slaughter taking place March 13 and 14 at Piere's and Stan's Room in Fort Worth, Ind.

* Decrepit Birth, The Convalescence, Casket Robbery, Pessimist and Claustrofobia have been announced for the 2026 Vegas Unalive Festival at the Divebar in Las Vegas on March 20 and 21.

* Frank Turner's Lost Evenings IX is set for Sept. 24-27 in Dallas, Texas and now we know some of the support acts playing. ..And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead, Ben Kweller, Hot Water Music, The Menzingers, The Get Up Kids, Beans on Toast, Vandoliers, Laura Stevenson and more will join Turner for the four-night stand at the South Side Ballroom.

* Slaughter to Prevail's Alex Terrible will pull double duty at the inaugural Blood4Blood event taking place May 6 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. The event, taking place over Welcome to Rockville week, will see the singer participate in a bare knuckle fighting match against PBR star Cameron "The Bull" Delano as well as performing a music set with his band.

