Killswitch Engage Book 16-Date 2026 U.S. Summer Tour With Machine Head + More

Killswitch Engage have put together a powerful bill for the early summer months. The band will be hitting the road in June for dates with Machine Head, Iron Reagan and Havok, bringing plenty of heaviness to stages across the U.S.

Where Will Killswitch Engage Be Playing?

The trek gets underway June 3 in Detroit, Michigan with the lineup set to rock The Fillmore. From there, the bands head across the northern midwest of the U.S. heading east, dipping down along the eastern coastal area before circling back through the south and southwestern U.S.

The tour wraps up June 27 at the legendary Warfield in San Francisco. See all the cities, dates and venues listed below.

Killswitch Engage / Machine Head / Iron Reagan / Havok 2026 U.S. Tour

June 03 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

June 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

June 07 - South Bend, Ind. @ Four Winds Field

June 09 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

June 11 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

June 12 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

June 13 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

June 16 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

June 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

June 19 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

June 20 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

June 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

June 23 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

June 24 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee

June 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

June 27 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

What The Bands Are Saying

Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach shares, "I'm extremely excited to get back out on the road supporting our newest album This Consequence! We are hitting major cities and bringing along with us an absolutely killer lineup with the legendary Robb Flynn and Machine Head, thrash masters Iron Reagan and rounded out by the mighty Havok. This is a stacked and powerful crew of bands that will electrify and dominate wherever we roll up to... so LET'S GO!!!!!!"

Machine Head's Robb Flynn comments, “I’m genuinely fired up to finally be hitting the road with Killswitch Engage — we’ve shared history and respect for a long time, but this will be the first time we’ve actually toured together and that makes it feel special. Getting back into major cities like New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Albuquerque, Orlando and more with this kind of energy behind it is exactly where Machine Head belongs. Big rooms, big crowds, big nights — this tour is about connection, intensity and reminding people why heavy music hits hardest when it’s experienced together.”

How Do I Get Tickets?

A variety of pre-sales begin today, March 3, at 2pm ET and run through Thursday, March 5 at 10pm local time. The general on-sale is set for Friday, March 6 at 10AM local time. Visit the Killswitch Engage website for ticketing details.

