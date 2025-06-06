In this week's brand new episode of How I Learned to Scream, we present Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach.

Loudwire had the opportunity to attend Ohio's Sonic Temple festival last month, and while we were there, we captured a whole season's worth of new How I Learned to Scream (and How I Learned to Sing) episodes. We're launching this next batch with Leach.

Funny enough, Leach discovered his most powerful vocal capabilities by accident. He recalled a time where he was injured, and the sound that came out of him as it happened made him realize he had something special.

"I was 14, going on 15 when I first heard that type of a voice," Leach said. "The death growls and then the hardcore screams were the two things that really blew my mind."

To hear about how Leach's parents reacted to his screams, which vocalists have inspired him the most and how he maintains his own voice, check out the episode below.

READ MORE: Win Tickets to the 2025 Summer of Loud Tour + an ESP Guitar

Killswitch's latest album This Consequence just came out in February via Metal Blade Records. They'll hit the road for the 2025 Summer of Loud tour with Beartooth, I Prevail, Parkway Drive and others starting June 21. See all of their 2025 tour dates on their website.

Be sure to subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube to see all of our other How I Learned to Scream episodes in the next coming weeks, as well as new installments of Gear Factor and a brand new series that we're launching soon.

How Jesse Leach Learned to Scream