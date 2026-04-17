It was a rather light week for new tour announcements over the last seven days.

Sitting at the top of the heap this week are The Strokes, who delivered one of the better Coachella sets of last weekend before announcing their 2026 world tour plans. Included in all that are two legs of touring that cover the summer and lead into early fall.

Meanwhile, Killswitch Engage have also announced a new leg of touring in August that will take place at Canadian venues. They'll be joined on the run by Machine Head and Malevolence, delivering a truly powerful bill.

We also saw Dimmu Borgir drop their dates for an August run that features Hypocrisy and Suffocation.

Elsewhere, A Day to Remember revealed the lineup and dates of their 2027 Big Ole Boat Show Cruise, Coheed and Cambria announced two branded concert-festival events and it was announced that there will be a "celebration of life" commemorative event marking the 10th anniversary of Prince's death.

See all the big touring, cruise and festival announcements from the past seven days below.

the acacia strain 2026 PHOTO CREDIT: Stu McDonald loading...

Tour Dates: June 4 - 20

Support Acts: The Callous Daoboys, Fromjoy, Mask

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Tour Dates: June 11 - July 12

Support Acts: Flycatcher, Spanish Love Songs

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Tour Dates: April 26 - May 28 (solo headline dates on tour with Amon Amarth)

Support Acts: Nekrogoblikon, Bongripper, XCOMM, Thrown Into Exile, Witch Ripper

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Dimmu Borgir

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Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 23

Support Acts: Hypocrisy, Suffocation

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Tour Dates: June 22 - 25

Support Acts: The Wonder Years, Girls Against Boys

Notes: Three additional dates added to Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour

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Killswitch Engage

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Tour Dates: Aug. 5 - 16

Support Acts: Machine Head, Malevolence

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The Strokes

julian casablancas of the strokes at coachella 2026 Valerie Macon/AFP, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - Aug. 8; Aug. 22 - Sept. 20

Support Acts: Thundercat, Hamilton Leithauser, Cage the Elephant, OLUM

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Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

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* A Day to Remember have revealed the lineup for their Big Ole Boat Show Cruise, taking place April 29-May 2, 2027. The boat will set sail from Miami en route to Nassau, Bahamas with A Day to Remember, Knocked Loose, The Devil Wears Prada, Dying Wish, Comeback Kid, Spite, The Callous Daoboys and more on board.

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READ MORE: 2026 Rock and Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* Coheed and Cambria have announced two major concert events. The band will play Neverender Rocks at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on Sept. 29. Turnover and The Home Team will open. Then, on Oct. 3 and 4, the band will head up the Neverender Festival with Circa Survive, Sunny Day Real Estate, Turnover, Pup, Thursday, La Dispute, Destroy Boys, Hail the Sun, The Prize Fighter Inferno and more at the Observatory Festival Grounds Santa Ana, California.

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* KISS have announced that their annual KISS Kruise Land Locked in Vegas is set for Nov. 13-15 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The 2026 event will feature two KISS unmasked performances along with Q&A session and activities with band members.

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* There will be a five-day celebration of life music event taking place June 3-7 celebrating the life and music of Prince. This comes on the 10th anniversary of the legendary singer's death. Taking place across Prince's Paisley Park estate and Minneapolis and St. Paul venues, among the initial performers are Chaka Khan, Morris Day, Tevin Campbell, Miguel along with key NPG & The Revolution band members.

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Check out other major rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.