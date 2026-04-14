Dethklok’s Brendon Small Names His 5 Favorite Amon Amarth Songs

With Brendon Small hitting the road with Dethklok on co-headlining North American tour alongside Swedish viking battalion Amon Amarth, don't you want to know what his favorite Amon Amarth songs are?

We do, so we found out!

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Amon Amarth's Sorrow Throughout the Nine Worlds demo, which has now lead to a 12-album rampage across the decades and through the continents of our one world.

READ MORE: Brendon Small's 10 Favorite Albums When He Was a Teenager

The Dethklok and Metalocalypse mastermind narrowed it down to his Top 5 for us, some of which we're sure he'll be seeing each night of the AmonKlok tour, which stretches from April 15 to May 21 with special guest Castle Rat.

He assures us he's been a fan for a long time, too. "I dug Amon Amarth from the first time i heard them in the early 2000s," Small says, "They were definitely an inspiration to Dethklok and we’re so pumped to be touring with them!

See his choices below:

1. "The Pursuit of Vikings" (Fate of Norns)

To me this is ultimate AMON AMARTH that gallop, those chords. I remember hearing this the first time and thinking this band had really carved out its own patch of land and was ready to conquer more.

2. "Cry of the Black Birds" (With Oden on Our Side)

Melancholic battle leads our cold corpses into Oden’s grasp.

3. "Releasing Surtur’s Fire" (The Crusher)

raw, fast invoking THOR, this album defined a new kind of brutality.

4. "Raise Your Horns" (Jomsviking)

Who doesn’t love palling around and drinking with vikings?

5. "Raven’s Flight" (Berserker)

This one really rips. It’s a great cross section of melodic and biting.

Amon Amarth + Dethklok 2026 Tour Dates With Castle Rat

April 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 17 — San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 18 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

April 20 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

April 21 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

April 22 — Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

April 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

April 25 — Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

April 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

April 29 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

May 01 — Toronto, Ontario @ Great Canadian Casino Resort

May 02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

May 05 — National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 07 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville (no Castle Rat)

May 09 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

May 12 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena

May 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

May 14 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

May 16 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Landmark Credit Union Live

May 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple (no Castle Rat)

May 19 — Denver, Colo. @ JUNKYARD

May 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ TheUnion Event Center

May 21 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Dethklok Solo Headline Tour Dates

April 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom (with Nekrogoblikon & Bongripper)

May 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium (with XCOMM & Thrown Into Exile)

May 25 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre (with Thrown Into Exile & Witch Ripper)

May 26 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater (with Thrown Into Exile & Witch Ripper)

May 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park (with XCOMM & Thrown Into Exile)

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Below, see Brendon Small's favorite albums back when he was a teenager.