Amon Amarth and Dethklok have just announced the co-headlining 2026 AmonKlok North American tour, featuring special guests Castle Rat.

It's the first time these two juggernauts have partnered up for a tour and it will be even more theatrical with New York-based New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal risers Castle Rat's must-see show kicking things off every night.

The tour will stretch from April 15 through May 21 as Amon Amarth continue to support 2022's The Great Heathen Army with a new release anticipated sometime in 2026. Dethklok, meanwhile, will be celebrating their 20th anniversary and Castle Rat released their sophomore LP, The Bestiary, earlier this year.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 12 at 10AM local time with various pre-sales taking place beforehand. Visit the Amon Amarth website for more ticketing information and see all AmonKlok tour dates further down the page.

Amon Amarth comment,

Three bands. One night. The strong will scream. The weak will fall. Limbs will be lost. We will crush skulls beneath our boots and tear the halls down stone by stone. This is not a concert. It is a reckoning. If you survive… perhaps the gods have other plans for you.

Dethklok's Brendon Small adds,

We are celebrating our 20th anniversary. And what better way to do it, with Amon Amarth and Castle Rat, who embody theatrical heavy metal. We’re going to entertain you as hard as we possibly can with the power of heavy metal in many kinds of ways, and many different iterations — from Viking battleships to Castle Rat to Dethklok with our music and fast-paced, insane animation. We challenge ourselves to get in as much material without wearing out our welcome. We also get to be funny.

Castle Rat frontwoman The Rat Queen enthuses,

On the heels of the Vernal Equinox, our adjacent universes shall align as we bring The Realm of Castle Rat into battle alongside venerable vikings, Amon Amarth and Metalocalypse metal-masters, Dethklok! Join us, as we seek to expand and defend The Realm from our arch nemesis: Death, Herself — The Rat Reaperess!

READ MORE: The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2025

Amon Amarth + Dethklok 2026 Tour Dates With Castle Rat

April 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 17 — San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 18 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

April 20 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

April 21 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

April 22 — Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

April 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

April 25 — Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

April 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

April 29 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

May 01 — Toronto, Ontario @ Great Canadian Casino Resort

May 02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

May 05 — National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 07 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville (no Castle Rat)

May 09 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

May 12 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena

May 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

May 14 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

May 16 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Landmark Credit Union Live

May 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple (no Castle Rat)

May 19 — Denver, Colo. @ JUNKYARD

May 20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ TheUnion Event Center

May 21 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

amon amarth dethklok tour poster Live Nation loading...