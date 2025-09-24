Do you recognize these 10 awesome metalhead cartoon characters?

We’ve seen plenty of fictional metal bands and metalheads in movies and TV shows over the years, from Airheads’ radio station-hijacking rockers the Lone Rangers, to Stranger Things’ fan-favorite phenom Eddie Munson and the lovable duo Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World. But what about all the great cartoon metalheads?

With the ability to capture cultural archetypes through stylized characterizations and exaggerated expressions and behaviors, the cartoon format lends itself effortlessly to the portrayal of various subgenres and subcultures. (Why do you think there are so many great animated goth girls? Actually, don’t answer that.)

Metalheads are no different. They continue to make a lasting impact on pop culture, even when metal isn’t in the mainstream — or as close to mainstream as it can get, such as it was in the mid-’80s to early ‘90s. That said, we celebrate the culture of metalheads in all their rollicking, non-conformist glory not just in live-action, but in animation as well.

For instance, modern animated series such as Netflix’s Aggretsuko contrasts rage-fueled headbanging with the relatable monotony of corporate young adulthood, while cartoon shows such as Metalocalypse satirize the darker side of the music industry and metal subgenre. Those, along with classic series such as Beavis and Butthead, are adult cartoons, of course.

But even our more kid-friendly fare comes with its own representations of the archetypal metal-obsessed fan, such as the adventurous Barley Lightfoot from the Disney-Pixar fantasy film Onward or the buff, free-spirited Norse rock god-turned-superhero Valhallen from Cartoon Network.

Whether they’re good-natured, long-haired burnouts who just want to jam out (we’re looking at you, Otto Man) or playful parodies of cultural stereotypes, these cartoon metalhead characters are deeply devoted to the metal scene.

The Best Animated Metalheads From Cartoons From low-brow animated MTV icons (yeah, you know the ones) to rage-fueled critters from the adorable world of Hello Kitty, these are the 10 best metalhead cartoon characters to ever grace our screens. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell