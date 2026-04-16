Def Leppard are featured on the new soundtrack for the iconic Disney World ride Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.

The ride, located at Disney's Hollywood Studios park, closed earlier this year and will reopen on May 26 re-themed as Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. Disney Parks started teasing the new soundtrack on April 13 when they revealed a cover of Blur's "Song 2" as the first song, reimagined by the fictional Muppets band The Electric Mayhem.

The complete soundtrack was officially revealed today and it features some of the most legendary rock songs from the '60s, '80s and more.

What Songs Are on the New Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Soundtrack?

The full soundtrack is performed by The Electric Mayhem with a few special guests.

In addition to their rendition of "Song 2," the soundtrack also features covers of Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild" with Camilla the Chicken, Ohio Players' "Love Rollercoaster" with Jennifer Hudson and Questlove, "Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)" with Def Leppard and Katrina and the Waves' "Walking on Sunshine" with Kelly Clarkson.

Def Leppard shared a post promoting their involvement with the soundtrack on social media featuring vocalist Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen having a... mumbly conversation with Lips from The Muppets.

READ MORE: The Best Disney Cover Songs by 11 Big Punk Bands

"We would love to play with The Electric Mayhem," Collen told a very excited Lips.

"What did we just agree to?" Elliott asked.

Aerosmith were previously the stars of the ride, which opened in July of 1999. Guests watched a pre-recorded video clip of the band in a studio before being "invited" backstage to one of their shows. The ride was designed to portray a limousine racing down the freeway to make it to the concert venue as various Aerosmith hits played on the speakers.

The members of the band sometimes made appearances at Hollywood Studios to check out the ride, so perhaps some Disney-goers will run into the members of Def Leppard there at some point too.

Keep reading to see where Def Leppard rank in our list of the best hair metal bands of all time.