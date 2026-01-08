Here are the biggest albums of all time that were released each day in January.

And for a month that is all about rebirth and new beginnings, there have been plenty of those in the worlds of rock and metal music when it comes to January. The long list of bands that released their first studio albums this month includes:

January is also home to notable albums released by Def Leppard, Whitesnake and Van Halen. These are albums that helped catapult each of the bands to superstardom.

Van Halen sold more than 10 million copies of 1984, the band's sixth studio album, when it was released the same year as its title. It was the first time Van Halen had hit that mark since their 1978 debut.

January is filled with success stories like that one where a band took a "new year, new you" approach to their music. (OK, so there may also be a few missteps that happened during the month, but not all of us can stick to our resolutions, right?)

Here's a breakdown of the biggest titles in history released each day of January.

Every Big Rock + Metal Album Released Each Day in January History Here are the all-time best rock and metal albums released for each day in January. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

