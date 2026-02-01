Richie Sambora Blames Jon Bon Jovi for Solo Struggles

Over the weekend, former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora made numerous social media posts (while engaging with fans) regarding his role in the band and why his former bandmate and collaborator – Jon Bon Jovi – is responsible for his solo career struggles.

What Did Richie Sambora Say?

There’s a lot to unpack, but Sambora’s clarifications and accusations on X seemed to begin on Jan. 27, when he responded to someone claiming that he struggled to remember all the lyrics for George Harrison’s “Here Comes the Sun” before he and Jon Bon Jovi played it at the 2001 VH1 Music Awards.

“Sorry guys that’s simply untrue,” he began. “I played that song every nite in the clubs in my acoustic set since i was 18. JB would come and watch. Refer to Access all Area’s. It was ready for him to sing when he walked in. I demo’ed it for him..there has been a lot of info that has been inaccurate.. i have refrained to reply to.”

Two days later, Sambora shared his “demo for the arrangement,” elaborating:

This was my demo of the arrangement. I believe it was Nov. 29, 2001. I later added a Chello. No big deal. Jon was busy with something that afternoon, it was in my set nightly. RS and friends. I also suggested that we could play acoustically on the MTV awards that evening. It went down surprisingly iconic. Unplugged was born. Ta dah…

He also retweeted several supportive tweets from fans, and on Jan. 30, he answered someone who mentioned checking out his solo work by explaining:

People still have no idea I sing write lyrics produce records.. I decided to let the music talk.. not such a bright idea. Most BJ fans didn’t give my voice a chance. It reflects in sales. I’ve accepted it. Of corse Jon and corporate killed my records to get me back to the mother ship…

Shortly thereafter, someone accused him acting immaturely with that statement, to which Sambora responded:

Please don’t call me a child. I was there, and once again it’s the truth . Of corse there were and are my solo fans. They were great shows because of the fan interaction. I ain’t complaining at all .. I’m eternally grateful. And me I had the most fun. I love my fans. Bj and RS alike. You can be as rude and crass as you like. You just showed the world how adolescent you are. you think I’d bust my ass makin those records and be on the road for 40 years to not appriciate and leave my soul on that stage every nite?? I clear that up for ya?

The same day, another user on X commented: “Sorry but you can’t blame Jon for poor sales,” prompting Sambora to clarify:

I don’t. Jon wanted me in the band back then and corporate wanted me back cause we sold a lot more as a band then either of us did separately.. so I was able to be in one of the biggest bands in the world and make the records I wanted to also. I’ve would have liked to have more time to develop my solo stuff, but my instinct , brains and god told me from the inside the music I made with BJ would have a chance to reach more people. And thank you for being nice enough to insult me. The truth perspective wise is supposed to start healthy debate not start arguments. So I’m zipping it. All my answers won’t be. You may go back to guessing…

Another person entered the conversation by saying: “Richie you don’t have to give explanations to these people. Think of us who love you so much. Save your energy for yourself, for Ava [Sambora’s daughter], and for your music. I adore you!”

In turn, Sambora retweeted it and said: “Thanks girl, I’m shutting up. I’ll let my music do the takin…”

The supportive conversations continued on Jan. 30 with Sambora thanking someone for reassuring him: “As long as your happy putting out your music who cares if it sells big or not ...im a guitar player and if Ritchie isn’t playing why would I go or listen to Bon Jovi when he’s a huge part of the sound guitar and singing.”

The person also said, “Rip to your mom…” in reference to Sambora’s mother, Joan, passing away earlier this month.

Another fan championed how essential Sambora and Bon Jovi’s chemistry was to the band’s success, to which Sambora added:

Yes I know did these fans ever think the Jon didn’t want me around? I’d been saying yes for 2 years. And I was committed.. I love my fans. To me there are no sides. Spent 32 years in that band. There were talks about the future. Then crickets for 15 months.. shows booked. ???

One person asked about the pair's “big falling out” (and Sambora’s departure) in 2013 being the result of Sambora not being able to “tour and promote [Sambora’s third studio LP] ‘Aftermath of the Lowdown’ in ’12” so that he could “focus entirely on the garbage that is WAN [What About Now].”

Sambora replied:

I did tour.. Europe, Japan , Korea, Australia, S America, the promoter messed up America, so I did some lecture acoustic gigs.. came back and Jon and shanks said they didn’t need my writing, they had it done. In the documentary. Did Theater dates and festivals with Aerosmith and Queen, Jimmy Barnes. Orianthi was with me. Great time and my musicians that played on Aftermath..while I worked Jon and shanks wrote. Cut that shit out of the documentary..

Later that day, a different fan said, “We are on your side Richie” and that he was “always the heart and soul of [Bon Jovi], the best voice in the band, and an awesome guitar player. Bon Jovi is not Bon Jovi without you. . . . I know it hurts cause they were your ‘friends.’ You deserve better, you worked so hard for so many years with them.”

Sambora cleared the air further: “No dear , no sides… I worked hard every time I played, from weddings bowling alleys, pubs clubs to stadiums. Trying to to keep learning still…”

Regarding someone comparing Sambora’s claims to “Michael Anthony telling David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, and Eddie and Alex Van Halen that they all held him back,” Sambora snapped back:

Sorry pal , once again, every relationship in any walk of life is different from each other and can get very complicated. You my man are taking an uneducated guess.. have you been in a mega successful band? As the music buissness changed under your feet? Do you know these guys or me ? And the nuance of my life?did you know my mom died a few days ago? And on and on…I ain’t judging you. If you were a Bon Jovi fan you were a fan of mine. Because I was obviously an intricle piece of 32 years of planetary success. Facts are facts my man. We all get there different ways.

Yesterday (Jan. 31), Sambora posted an update, too:

Hey everyone, before I hit the sack I’d like to thank everyone for cheering me on me up yesterday..my mom passed a few days back and it was fun to talk with ya’ll. Someone said I was airing grievances, no grief except my mom, another said I was jealous, and angry, oh and old. None of that happening here. I apologize if I pissed someone off, the questions came from my fans and the answers were all public knowledge. Someone called me a nazi! Wow..that’s new. Touchy..nite.

Of course, there’ve been many other supportive and critical responses to what Sambora said over the weekend, with him also clarifying at one point: “Ya know I’m really enjoying this conversation with my fans. Good or bad it’s good to communicate.”

As of this writing, neither Bon Jovi the band nor Bon Jovi the person have responded to Sambora.

More About Sambora’s Time in Bon Jovi + Solo Career

Sambora replaced original Bon Jovi lead guitarist Dave Sabo (who went on to form Skid Row) in 1983, and he contributed to the instrumentation, vocals and/or songwriting of every LP from 1984’s Bon Jovi to 2013’s What About Now. As such, he’s partially responsible for hits such as “Runaway,” “You Give Love a Band Name,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “It’s My Life” and “Because We Can.”

Sambora left Bon Jovi in mid-2013 (during the Because We Can tour), with no confirmed reason given at the time. In 2014, Sambora told Lust for Life magazine [translated by NJ.com]:

There's no bad blood with me any more. I love Jon, and I still see the possibility of a return. There are just a few steps I want to — need to — take. I wanted to make my own music and I preferred doing a few shows with my own band. I said I wanted a break. . . . The Bon Jovi machine had to go on. I could choose — join or leave. That's hard when you share joys and sorrows for 30 years.

In 2018, Sambora joined Bon Jovi to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2023, Sambora said that he’d spoken to Jon Bon Jovi about a reunion. He’s also admitted that he wishes he’d quit Bon Jovi sooner, and as of early 2024, Jon Bon Jovi specified that he’s “not in contact” with Sambora.

As for Sambora’s solo career, he’s put out three LPs so far: 1991’s Stranger in This Town, 1998’s Undiscovered Soul and 2012’s Aftermath of the Lowdown. To Sambora’s point, they weren’t exactly huge albums (although Undiscovered Soul peaked at No. 1 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart).

He’s since worked on other projects.

