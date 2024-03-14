Jon Bon Jovi still doesn’t communicate with former guitarist Richie Sambora, despite the recent flurry of activity surrounding Bon Jovi.

During a conversation with Ultimate Classic Rock’s Matt Wardlaw, Bon Jovi discussed the band's upcoming docuseries Thank You, Goodnight. New interview footage with Sambora is used throughout the series, yet Bon Jovi revealed he was not involved with the estranged guitarist’s contribution.

“Not a word,” the singer responded when asked if he had any conversation with Sambora regarding the documentary. “This wasn't a puff piece and this was no bullshit. This is not us behind the scenes pulling strings. Oh, no, no, no. They interviewed Richie in London, I wasn't there. I had nothing to do with it.”

'He's Not in the Organization Any Longer'

Probed further about his current relationship with Sambora, Bon Jovi was forthright.

“We're not in contact because he's not in the organization any longer,” the singer explained. “Doesn't mean that there's not love forever, but it's 11 years ago that he just didn't show up anymore.”

It was April 2, 2013 when Sambora abruptly left the band. He’d later explain that the decision was due to a desire to spend more time with his daughter. Regardless, Bon Jovi was left scrambling, and called on former Triumph guitarist Phil X to fill Sambora’s shoes.

“There were emotional issues that he was dealing with as a single dad, and there were substance abuse issues,” Bon Jovi recalled. “Phil X had to show up one time, and then Phil X had to show up another time. And so again, there's a show that night. What are we going to do? And fortunately for me, I had another guy there for those instances, because I was very aware of it. And me and (touring member) Bobby Bandiera played, and I called Phil and I said, ‘If you still have that notebook, there's a plane on the runway.’ And he said, ‘Oh, I got it.’ And I thought, 'I don't even have to cancel the show.' And until, you know, we figure it out. Could be a day, could be a week, I said to Phil, 'Come on out.' And it's been 11 years.”

Bon Jovi’s new album, Forever, is due out June 7. It is the band’s third album to feature Phil X on lead guitar.