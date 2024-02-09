A trailer has just been released for the Bon Jovi docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. It will chronicle their meteoric rise to stardom and their precarious future.

The four-part film comes out on April 26 on Hulu and internationally on Disney+. You can watch the trailer below.

The 30-second teaser features a montage of photos and videos from throughout the band's 40-year career. "It was real fun. If you work hard enough, you can make it," one member says. "But it was taking a toll. It really got out of control."

The trailer then shifts to the present, showing frontman Jon Bon Jovi laying on a hospital bed and holding up a small whiteboard with the words "I'm good" scrawled on it — an allusion to the recent health issues that have plagued the singer and put the band's future in jeopardy.

'Thank You, Goodnight' Will Address Jon Bon Jovi's Vocal Issues

Bon Jovi's titular frontman discussed his recent vocal issues and the band's touring future during his keynote Q&A at this week's Pollstar Live! conference.

He revealed that he "had major reconstructive surgery in my vocal cords," undergoing a procedure called a medialization, "in which the paralyzed vocal fold (vocal cord) is pushed to the middle so that the functioning vocal fold can close properly to regain normal vocal function and swallowing ability," according to Jefferson Health.

The singer explained that "one of my cords was literally atrophied" and the "strong one was literally taking what was left of the weak one. So they put a plastic implant in, and for the last two years now, I've been in this rehab, getting it back together."

READ MORE: The 10 Best Hard Rock Albums of 1984

Bon Jovi gave his first live performance since 2022 last week, debuting a new song titled "Legendary" when he accepted the MusiCares Person of the Year award. The singer couldn't say for sure whether his band would tour again, but he noted that they've got several other exciting projects in the works.

"If I can't be great, I'm out. And I think that the documentary that we're about to put out addresses all of that," he said during his Pollstar Live! keynote. "But we do have this incredible four-part doc to celebrate the 40th [anniversary of Bon Jovi]. We have a brand-new record that I'm very excited about. And the hope is that I get to go out and celebrate it this time, because I'm so excited by it. But if I can't do it at a level to which I've grown accustomed, then there's no harm in that."

Watch the Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story Trailer