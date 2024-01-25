10 Best Hard Rock Albums of 1984
It's difficult to ignore the influence new wave's popularity when looking back at the top hard rock albums of 1984.
Bands once known for rampaging guitars were suddenly adding synths to their sound. It's as though the government mandated the use of keyboards in every rock band in 1984.
Bon Jovi burst on the scene with a debut album. And, of course, the first song's opening notes come from a keyboard.
Over in the Midwest, the Minneapolis music scene erupted with some of the best work turned in by The Replacements and Hüsker Dü.
The Scorpions scored their best performing album in the U.S. with their ninth full-length release.
Deep Purple and Whitesnake shuffled around members and still put out two of the best albums of the year.
Here is a look at the top 10 hard rock albums of 1984.
10 Best Hard Rock Albums of 1984
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
